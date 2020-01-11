En Sálvame, programa de televisión de Telecinco, se vieron altamente contrariados recientemente. Durante una conexión en directo, un hombre aparecía por detrás de la cámara para pedir un minuto de de micrófono.
Ante la esperada negativa del reportero, el joven profirió igualmente su proclama: "Quitad toda esta telebasura y poned programas educativos. Estamos hartos de gente vaga que no quiere hacer nada".
Sálvame no duda y ante esas palabras desconecta con el enviado, mientras que la presentadora, Paz Padilla, se queda a pie cambiado, sin saber por donde continuar la emisión. El vídeo se ha hecho viral enredes y cuenta con más de 100.000 reproducciones en sus primeras 12 horas.
"Quitad toda esta telebasura y poned programas educativos. Estamos hartos de gente vaga que no quiere hacer nada". pic.twitter.com/bZol1qVJJu
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) January 10, 2020
El tuitero @PabloMM ha sido el descubridor de este extracto televisivo, que rápidamente se ha ganado el cariño de las redes sociales, bastante contrarias a este tipo de programación.
Twitter, haz tu magia y dinos quién es este HÉROE.
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) January 10, 2020
Un pontevedrés cabreado.
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) January 10, 2020
Me representa. Es más, si fuera Pedro Sánchez le daba una vicepresidencia
— Tony Pepinillo (@rickpepinillo80) January 10, 2020
Tele idiotizándose!!! No son cadenas de tv,es una programación de mierda entre espacios publicitarios.
— TitoTom de la Ribera (@TitoTom1965) January 10, 2020
Héroes sin capa.
— César (@CCDelacroix) January 10, 2020
Cuántos llevábamos sin escuchar una verdad impoluta en el tv?
— Azote de fachas (@JairoMoraGonzl1) January 10, 2020
