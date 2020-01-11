Diario Público
Twitter Un ciudadano interrumpe ‘Sálvame’ y se gana el aplauso de las redes: “Quitad toda esta telebasura“

En Sálvame, programa de televisión de Telecinco, se vieron altamente contrariados recientemente. Durante una conexión en directo, un hombre aparecía por detrás de la cámara para pedir un minuto de de micrófono.

Ante la esperada negativa del reportero, el joven profirió igualmente su proclama: "Quitad toda esta telebasura y poned programas educativos. Estamos hartos de gente vaga que no quiere hacer nada".

Sálvame no duda y ante esas palabras desconecta con el enviado, mientras que la presentadora, Paz Padilla, se queda a pie cambiado, sin saber por donde continuar la emisión. El vídeo se ha hecho viral enredes y cuenta con más de 100.000 reproducciones en sus primeras 12 horas.

El tuitero @PabloMM ha sido el descubridor de este extracto televisivo, que rápidamente se ha ganado el cariño de las redes sociales, bastante contrarias a este tipo de programación.

