Lorena Durán es una modelo sevillana de 26 años que viste una talla 42- 44. El pasado abril, Victoria’s Secret la presentó como su nueva modelo curvy (talla grande), algo que no ha sentado muy bien en redes.
Twitter se ha revolucionado, meses más tarde de su presentación. Muchos usuarios se han quejado de que estas empresas tilden de “tallas grandes” a mujeres con tallas medias.
“Si eso es curvy yo soy rotindy”, han dicho muchas tuiteras. Por otra parte, varios usuarios han explicado que se considera curvy a las modelos que tienen una talla 42 o más.
La propia Lorena ha querido explicar la definición de curvy en su cuenta de Instagram: “Paso por aquí para explicar por 739272610 vez la definición de curvy. Curvy = mujer con curvas y figura proporcionada, con una talla intermedia. Curvy no significa ser "gorda", curvy significa ser una mujer sana que destaca entre la conocida medida estándar".
Tiene un cuerpazo para mi gusto. https://t.co/fWScikStTC
— Paz (@paz_m1998) January 12, 2020
que entienden por curvy??????? en serio https://t.co/fXwUHtYhzo
— ???????????? (@pauuuulamarcos) January 12, 2020
Esto es curvy? Entonces yo que soy? Rotondy?? https://t.co/B3HbFvXKlq
— Mireya Torres Moreno (@Mireyatorres_63) January 12, 2020
Modelo curvy. Me cago en mi puta vida. pic.twitter.com/RHQrxjqnHd
— Jorge (@jororlo) January 11, 2020
Diversidad corporal y menos etiquetas. Que nuestros jóvenes estén expuestos a una diversidad corporal real y no manipulada con proporciones mágicas. pic.twitter.com/F9QnOEboRI
— Almudena Vicenti (@AlmudenaVicenti) January 12, 2020
no le llamaria curvy, le llamaria, normal...
— Cesar De la Cruz Rojas ???????? (@aquilesgeo) January 12, 2020
