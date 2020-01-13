Diario Público
Machismo Lorena Durán, ¿una modelo de tallas grandes?: ”Si ella es curvy, yo soy rotondy”

Por

Lorena Durán es una modelo sevillana de 26 años que viste una talla 42- 44. El pasado abril, Victoria’s Secret la presentó como su nueva modelo curvy (talla grande), algo que no ha sentado muy bien en redes.

Twitter se ha revolucionado, meses más tarde de su presentación. Muchos usuarios se han quejado de que estas empresas tilden de “tallas grandes” a mujeres con tallas medias.

“Si eso es curvy yo soy rotindy”, han dicho muchas tuiteras. Por otra parte, varios usuarios han explicado que se considera curvy a las modelos que tienen una talla 42 o más.

La propia Lorena ha querido explicar la definición de curvy en su cuenta de Instagram: “Paso por aquí para explicar por 739272610 vez la definición de curvy. Curvy = mujer con curvas y figura proporcionada, con una talla intermedia. Curvy no significa ser "gorda", curvy significa ser una mujer sana que destaca entre la conocida medida estándar".

