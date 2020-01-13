La pobreza energética en nuestro país es una realidad que se cobra la vida de seis de cada ocho muertes por incendios en viviendas. Según el último estudio de la Asociación de Ciencias Medioambientales, en España el 15% de la población (6,8 millones de personas) se ve incapaz de mantener su casa en temperaturas adecuadas.
Además, el precio de la luz en España es un 25% más caro que las principales potencias europeas. La Asociación de Empresas con Gran Consumo de Energía (AEGE) informó que el precio medio del mercado eléctrico español en 2019 fue de 47,7 euros por megavatio hora, lo que representaría un 26,5% más que el de Alemania y un 20,9% más que Francia.
Todo ello ha hecho que la sociedad sea cada día más consciente de la realidad que supone para muchas familias el no poder calentar su casa durante los meses de invierno.
Debido a la creciente conciencia sobre este tema en nuestro país, el titular de Architectural Digest España no ha sentado nada bien.
La revista ha publicado un artículo titulado: Pasa de la calefacción: DORMIR con FRÍO es mejor, junto a un tuit en el que se podía leer: “Tu descanso nocturno está a punto de cambiar, A MEJOR”.
Tu descanso nocturno está a punto de cambiar, A MEJOR ????????https://t.co/663PoceZZ7
— Architectural Digest España (@AD_Spain) January 12, 2020
Aunque en el artículo se habla de la temperatura ideal para dormir, según varios expertos, el hecho de que varios medios hayan publicado en los últimos años artículos dulcificando la pobreza, ha hecho que el desacertado titular haya sido muy comentado en redes.
Dormir sin calefacción es mejor. No te quejes de la pobreza energética. pic.twitter.com/V4st5zOClN
— ElNota Lebowski ???????? (@elNota_Lebowski) January 13, 2020
Que Twitter España, promocione la pobreza energética, como si de una moda chupi guy, se tratase, es de un asco tan profundo, como que jugadores de futbol promocionen las Casas de apuestas. pic.twitter.com/gbx8M45aIF
— Monica Limon ♀️ (@MonicaLimoni) January 13, 2020
Se llama ser pobre https://t.co/VTEHjY50Xm
— Saku (@Sakurimake) January 13, 2020
Pasad un invierno en un pueblo de Jaén (por ejemplo) sin estufas ni calefacción y luego me contáis. Venga, un abrazo. https://t.co/nfhhITPhQQ
— Ardid (@BebopExperience) January 13, 2020
Los estudiantes autoconvenciendose para no tener que vivir el mes con 0'67€ https://t.co/qh0ULMY82t
— Edͩnaͣ Moͦdͩaͣ (@marinaig00) January 13, 2020
que guapo ser pobre y no tener ni para la calefacción ???? https://t.co/PYOhmeT0GI
— SamuAP???????? (@Samu_AlPaca) January 13, 2020
Ser pobre molaaa https://t.co/7FugdTDhVP
— Loading... (@RaulNiculescu) January 13, 2020
