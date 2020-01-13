Diario Público
Twitter ”Se llama ser pobre”: críticas a un artículo titulado ‘Pasa de la calefacción: DORMIR con FRÍO es mejor’

La pobreza energética en nuestro país es una realidad que se cobra la vida de seis de cada ocho muertes por incendios en viviendas. Según el último estudio de la Asociación de Ciencias Medioambientales, en España el 15% de la población (6,8 millones de personas) se ve incapaz de mantener su casa en temperaturas adecuadas.

Además, el precio de la luz en España es un 25% más caro que las principales potencias europeas. La Asociación de Empresas con Gran Consumo de Energía (AEGE) informó que el precio medio del mercado eléctrico español en 2019 fue de 47,7 euros por megavatio hora, lo que representaría un 26,5% más que el de Alemania y un 20,9% más que Francia.

Todo ello ha hecho que la sociedad sea cada día más consciente de la realidad que supone para muchas familias el no poder calentar su casa durante los meses de invierno.

Debido a la creciente conciencia sobre este tema en nuestro país, el titular de Architectural Digest España no ha sentado nada bien.

La revista ha publicado un artículo titulado: Pasa de la calefacción: DORMIR con FRÍO es mejor, junto a un tuit en el que se podía leer: “Tu descanso nocturno está a punto de cambiar, A MEJOR”.

Aunque en el artículo se habla de la temperatura ideal para dormir, según varios expertos, el hecho de que varios medios hayan publicado en los últimos años artículos dulcificando la pobreza, ha hecho que el desacertado titular haya sido muy comentado en redes.

