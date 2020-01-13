Diario Público
Diario Público

Youtube “Yo sacaría ya los tanques”: el “tremendo documento” de Fortfast en la manifestación de España Existe y Vox

Por

"Muchas incoherencias, algunos moderados y otros locos de atar", las palabras del tuitero Luis Endera son un resumen perfecto del último vídeo del popular youtuber Fortfast.

Este domingo, unas 3.000 personas se congregaron en Madrid convocados por la plataforma España Existe y el partido ultraderechista Vox en contra del nuevo Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. Hasta allí se desplazó Fortfast para preguntar a los asistentes por su opinión sobre diferentes cuestiones.

Este es el vídeo completo:

El resultado no deja a nadie indiferente:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo