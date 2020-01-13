"Muchas incoherencias, algunos moderados y otros locos de atar", las palabras del tuitero Luis Endera son un resumen perfecto del último vídeo del popular youtuber Fortfast.
Este domingo, unas 3.000 personas se congregaron en Madrid convocados por la plataforma España Existe y el partido ultraderechista Vox en contra del nuevo Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. Hasta allí se desplazó Fortfast para preguntar a los asistentes por su opinión sobre diferentes cuestiones.
- ¿A quién le pegarías los dos primeros tiros?
- A Pablo Iglesias.
Ayer fui a hacer unas entrevistas a la manifestación de España Existe.https://t.co/dYucaotafI
— Fausto Climent (@SrFortfast) January 13, 2020
Este es el vídeo completo:
El resultado no deja a nadie indiferente:
TREMENDO DOCUMENTO, de verdad muy interesante. Muchas incoherencias, algunos "moderados", y otros locos de atar. Enhorabuena @SrFortfast https://t.co/DEVVjAVWOU
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) January 13, 2020
Dos nazis de libro, unos Cayetanos y gente "nostálgica" de avanzada edad. Todo en orden.
— Lahoz (@JavierLahoz) January 13, 2020
Condenamos todas las víctimas, pero las de Franco no, que fue una guerra y encima no hubo dictadura. Tela.
— Adrián (@adri_blnco) January 13, 2020
Casi lo que más me sorprende del video es que hay alguno de ellos que te da respuestas medianamente sensatas, con uno de los dos rapados parece que hasta se podría debatir ????
— Charlie (@itschchcharlie) January 13, 2020
