El PP ha perdido a uno de sus líderes más críticos. Borja Sémper, que mostró públicamente sus discrepancias con el acercamiento del PP ha Vox, ha anunciado esta mañana su dimisión.
Sémper siempre ha sido considerado como un verso libre del Partido Popular, ya que se ha mostrado crítico más de un vez con las decisiones del partido, incluso con algunos de sus dirigentes. Sorayista convencido, estos son algunos de los desencuentros más sonados que le han llevado hasta el portazo final.
Sémper sobre la ley del aborto y las personas homosexuales
En El Intermedio, el político habló de la polémica ley del aborto en 2014, el IVA cultural y las personas homosexuales.
"No todo lo que hay en el Partido Popular me gusta"
En el año 2015, Sémper pasó por El rincón de pensar de Risto Mejide y explicó que no le gustaba todo lo que había en el PP.
Baja por paternidad y Luis García Montero
En enero de 2019 el político habló, en EITB, de la baja por paternidad y explicó que Luis García Montero era su poeta favorito, independientemente de la posición política que tuviese.
"Rita Barberá debería dar un paso atrás"
De nuevo en EITB, Sémper explicó que la respuesta de su partido ante la corrupción no fue contundente ni rápida.
“VOX es un partido de corte populista y reaccionario”
Sémper se ha mostrado muy crítico con el acercamiento del PP a la ultraderecha.
Sémper contra Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo
Así respondió a las duras críticas formuladas por la diputada desde Madrid, cuando acusó a los dirigentes del PP vasco de tener “tibieza” ante el nacionalismo.
