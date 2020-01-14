El pasado sábado, un hombre que salió a tomar algo por la localidad leonesa de La Virgen del Camino se quedó dormido en el baño de un bar por haber bebido demasiado.
Al despertarse, se dio cuenta de que se había quedado encerrado en el local, que ya había cerrado. David, así se llama el protagonista, decidió grabar un vídeo en el interior del local antes de llamar a la policía.
"Me he quedado encerrado cagando en un bar y no hay nadie", comentaba David mientras mostraba el local vacío.
Después de grabar el vídeo, llamó a la Guardia Civil para explicarles que se había dormido en un bar y se había quedado encerrado. Los agentes intentaron tranquilizarle, pero David estaba más que tranquilo sirviéndose una caña mientras esperaba a que le abriesen la puerta.
Tanto el vídeo como la conversación con los agentes se han hecho virales y muchos recordarán a David y su aventura.
