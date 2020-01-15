Diario Público
Machismo Rita Maestre hace una crítica a la actitud de Ayuso en la Supercopa y esta responde con un tuit machista

El pasado 14 de enero Rita Maestre, portavoz de Más Madrid, calificó como “patético" el intento de Isabel Díaz Ayuso de convertirse en "el centro adalid de los derechos de las mujeres en Arabia Saudí”.

Mestre ha explicado que, si Ayuso quería hacer algo por las mujeres de Arabia Saudí, podría haber visitado “alguna de las muchas asociaciones de mujeres que pelean para que puedan conducir, para que puedan abrirse una cuenta corriente solas o para que puedan trabajar”.

La portavoz de Más Madrid ha expuesto varios ejemplos de lo que podría haber hecho Díaz Ayuso para ayudar a las mujeres como “criticar que en Arabia Saudí haya mujeres encarceladas por defender sus derechos”.

Ante estas palabras, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid ha respondido con el siguiente tuit: “Hay otra cosa que también he hecho por las mujeres y no las de izquierda: demostrar que puedes llegar lejos sin ser la mujer de”.

Las críticas a las palabras de Ayuso no se han hecho esperar y muchos, en tono irónico, han recordado que ella llevaba la cuenta del perro de Esperanza Aguirre.

