Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter La entrada de los nuevos ministros al Palacio de la Moncloa que ha inspirado multitud de vídeos y memes

Por

La entrada de Pablo Iglesias y otros políticos al Palacio de la Moncloa está dando mucho de qué hablar.

A su llegada, el líder de Podemos se detuvo unos segundos en las escaleras y su pose ha desatado multitud de comparaciones. Algunos han comparado el gesto de Iglesias con el que adopta Cristiano Ronaldo antes de lanzar una falta.

A otros, la llegada de los ministros les ha recordado a un pase de modelos. Lo cierto es que esta secuencia está desatando todo tipo de memes.

El cachondeo ha sido tal, que el propio Pablo Iglesias ha difundido un vídeo con la música del Príncipe de Bel Air.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo