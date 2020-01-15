La entrada de Pablo Iglesias y otros políticos al Palacio de la Moncloa está dando mucho de qué hablar.
A su llegada, el líder de Podemos se detuvo unos segundos en las escaleras y su pose ha desatado multitud de comparaciones. Algunos han comparado el gesto de Iglesias con el que adopta Cristiano Ronaldo antes de lanzar una falta.
A otros, la llegada de los ministros les ha recordado a un pase de modelos. Lo cierto es que esta secuencia está desatando todo tipo de memes.
— Ibai (@LVPibai) January 14, 2020
@PabloIglesias alias "Jesse James", entrando a la cantina de la moncloa. pic.twitter.com/zLKz5kMVqF
— Quetepires (@qetepires) January 14, 2020
Le he puesto la BSO de Supermodelo a los miembros del Gobierno entrando a Moncloa y he creado la CONSEJO DE MINISTROS FASHION WEEK pic.twitter.com/XS7Y0N16dW
— Serge González (@SergeGonzalez) January 14, 2020
Segunda parte de la CONSEJO DE MINISTROS FASHION WEEK. Con carrusel y todo final pic.twitter.com/PIKsizODAu
— Serge González (@SergeGonzalez) January 14, 2020
Cindy, Naomi, Linda y Kate #ConsejodeMinistros pic.twitter.com/RNG2nwnolP
— Serge González (@SergeGonzalez) January 14, 2020
Paloma Urban Fashion #PUF Dilo, Juan, dilo! @andiegr292 pic.twitter.com/DVq0JZQffd
— Serge González (@SergeGonzalez) January 14, 2020
RT Cristiano
FAV Pablo Iglesias pic.twitter.com/0gACqJK6JQ
— Said (@saitoel) January 14, 2020
Pablo Iglesias listo para luchar contra la élite del poder. pic.twitter.com/pWYEUwjSmQ
— Ainhoa Carreras (@nhoacarreras) January 14, 2020
El cachondeo ha sido tal, que el propio Pablo Iglesias ha difundido un vídeo con la música del Príncipe de Bel Air.
La gente es muy cabrona ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Ws0ZCDvXV4
— Pablo Iglesias ???? (@PabloIglesias) January 14, 2020
