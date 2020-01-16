Una ’siestecita’ en medio del Parlamento Europeo ha hecho que todo el mundo hable en las últimas horas del eurodiputado del PP, José Manuel García Margallo. Sucedió este martes en el pleno de la Eurocámara. Mientras otro parlamentario hablaba, las cámaras registraron cómo Margallo, en segundo plano, pegaba una ligera cabezadita reposando la cabeza sobre su mano. Un minuto después, ya se le volvía a ver con los ojos abiertos.
"Yo tengo un sueño"
Martin Luther King (1963)
José Manuel García-Margallo (2020) pic.twitter.com/7fQ0Rq9NjA
— Carlos Valladolid (@carvalladolid) January 16, 2020
Lejos de pedir disculpas o mostrar arrepentimiento, Margallo se desquitó este miércoles con un tuit en el que decía que si hubiese dado esa cabezada sería porque tiene “la conciencia muy tranquila”. Y además permitió el lujo de citar a Unamuno.
Los tuiteros han comentado la jugada con todo tipo de tuits y memes a cual más tronchante:
Sabía que iba a encajar como un guante, a ver si el @museodelprado le puede hacer un hueco. pic.twitter.com/vw9H59W6kf
— Profeta Baruc (@Profeta_Baruc) January 15, 2020
— DoLOLs Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) January 15, 2020
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) January 15, 2020
Mano de santo. pic.twitter.com/1S2LgApxeK
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) January 15, 2020
A ver si al final, lo del ascenso de VOX es un sueño de Margallo...
— Hank Solo (@Hank_Solo) January 16, 2020
#Margallo pic.twitter.com/qQJE6sLmNW
— The Raven (@the_raven77) January 15, 2020
— Rakesh Darji Misu (@Cachipunchin) January 15, 2020
Tengo menos ganas de currar que José Manuel García-Margallo.
— Galleto Fontanedo. (@Coponnnn) January 16, 2020
https://t.co/sQhV6ngjW1 pic.twitter.com/FImYAqF1D4
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) January 15, 2020
— Anacleto Panceto (@Xuxipc) January 15, 2020
Esta foto revela la realidad de España:
Mientras cientos d miles d chavales con carrera y ganas de comerse el mundo han emigrado para hacer una vida q aquí no tienen, en Europa nos representa un jubilado que echa la siesta con pulserita.
q sepa todo el mundo la jeta que tenemos pic.twitter.com/MOgOq4NO4N
— javi (@escarvasopas) January 15, 2020
Que dice Margallo que él no es consciente de haberse echado un sueñecito en el Parlamento Europeo.
A ver si nos hemos precipitado y hablamos sin saber... https://t.co/PGx4vC6U9C
— El Gollum (@ElGollumFumeta) January 15, 2020
Margallo yendo a “trabajar” https://t.co/TEWbHJFpTO
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) January 15, 2020
¡Despierta, la reconcha de tu putísima madre! ¡Cementerio de somníferos! pic.twitter.com/N2L0Hf9UN5
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) January 15, 2020
???????? pic.twitter.com/nvC2pfRuYu
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) January 15, 2020
Madre mía Margallo... pic.twitter.com/AiKjRNDOLT
— Supel Latón (@Supel_Laton) January 15, 2020
José, que si que cabes! Despierta! pic.twitter.com/GIrOFlTIzZ
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) January 15, 2020
Persigue tus Margallos.
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) January 15, 2020
https://t.co/UNBhUe6QP4 pic.twitter.com/1l0hvOWZgC
— ???????????? ???????????? ???????????? (@CaoWenToh) January 15, 2020
— ???????????????????????? ???? (@Arezno) January 16, 2020
Lo dijo Unamuno: "Pequeños infantes, chavales pequeños, se apagan las luces, se encienden los sueños".
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) January 15, 2020
Caballeros, unamunos todos para echar una siesta, Margallo ya se nos ha adelantado. pic.twitter.com/fBytX5PnLQ
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) January 15, 2020
Ojalá... pic.twitter.com/s24DT1bs0P
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) January 15, 2020
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) January 15, 2020
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) January 16, 2020
Dice Margallo que si queréis dormir en el Parlamento Europeo que os presentéis a las elecciones.
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) January 15, 2020
— Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) January 15, 2020
-Pssst... Margallo, despierta! pic.twitter.com/ajhqiQPmv6
— robotronk (@robotronk1) January 15, 2020
El pensador, de Rodin / El pensador de cojín. pic.twitter.com/zvnh1aBaUH
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) January 15, 2020
