Diario Público

José Manuel García-Margallo “Persigue tus Margallos”: los tuits y memes más cachondos del ’sueñecito’ del eurodiputado del PP

Por

Una ’siestecita’ en medio del Parlamento Europeo ha hecho que todo el mundo hable en las últimas horas del eurodiputado del PP, José Manuel García Margallo. Sucedió este martes en el pleno de la Eurocámara. Mientras otro parlamentario hablaba, las cámaras registraron cómo Margallo, en segundo plano, pegaba una ligera cabezadita reposando la cabeza sobre su mano. Un minuto después, ya se le volvía a ver con los ojos abiertos.

Lejos de pedir disculpas o mostrar arrepentimiento, Margallo se desquitó este miércoles con un tuit en el que decía que si hubiese dado esa cabezada sería porque tiene “la conciencia muy tranquila”. Y además permitió el lujo de citar a Unamuno.

Los tuiteros han comentado la jugada con todo tipo de tuits y memes a cual más tronchante:

