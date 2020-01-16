Los “únicos“ diez tipos de películas según sus carteles

El tuitero Lee ha arrasado con un hilo en el que explica que sólo hay 10 tipos de películas distintas. Lo ha hecho mostrando diferentes carteles de películas y relacionándolos con géneros cinematográficos.

There are only 10 types of movies. (A short thread)

Después ha añadido las películas en las que aparece Tom Cruise.

Las redes han propuesto sus tipos de películas y se ha formado un debate sobre cuántas hay.

You forget the French posters with blue background and yellow title...if the movie sucks it's better. pic.twitter.com/tIq1hu4vV9

— Borymir (@bory_mir) January 15, 2020