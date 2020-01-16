Diario Público
Los “únicos“ diez tipos de películas según sus carteles

El tuitero Lee ha arrasado con un hilo en el que explica que sólo hay 10 tipos de películas distintas. Lo ha hecho mostrando diferentes carteles de películas y relacionándolos con géneros cinematográficos.

Películas de acción en naranja y azul

Películas que utilizan piernas sexys

Policías desenfocados

Parejas que aparecen inclinadas

Personas de espaldas en tonos oscuros

Mujeres con vestidos rojos

Películas en negro y naranja

Portadas con niebla

Portadas en las que aparece un ojo

Utilizar el color amarillo como fondo

Después ha añadido las películas en las que aparece Tom Cruise.

Las redes han propuesto sus tipos de películas y se ha formado un debate sobre cuántas hay.

