Los “únicos“ diez tipos de películas según sus carteles

El tuitero Lee ha arrasado con un hilo en el que explica que sólo hay 10 tipos de películas distintas. Lo ha hecho mostrando diferentes carteles de películas y relacionándolos con géneros cinematográficos.
Películas de acción en naranja y azul
There are only 10 types of movies. (A short thread)
1. Orange and blue action pic.twitter.com/YwKABlrsSZ
— ???????????? (@leesteffen) January 14, 2020
Películas que utilizan piernas sexys
2. Sexy legs pic.twitter.com/0IujkDyRKi
— ???????????? (@leesteffen) January 14, 2020
Policías desenfocados
3. Blurry cop pic.twitter.com/0u2heLOW2q
— ???????????? (@leesteffen) January 14, 2020
Parejas que aparecen inclinadas
4. Leaning couple pic.twitter.com/vYhQDp564p
— ???????????? (@leesteffen) January 14, 2020
Personas de espaldas en tonos oscuros
5. Black back pic.twitter.com/XlRVWY2qD4
— ???????????? (@leesteffen) January 14, 2020
Mujeres con vestidos rojos
6. Red dress pic.twitter.com/sbXdjOejGU
— ???????????? (@leesteffen) January 14, 2020
Películas en negro y naranja
7. Black and orange pic.twitter.com/NPOEBOZuzE
— ???????????? (@leesteffen) January 14, 2020
Portadas con niebla
8. Moody misty pic.twitter.com/0SkZZP8HPr
— ???????????? (@leesteffen) January 14, 2020
Portadas en las que aparece un ojo
9. Eye pic.twitter.com/mWF05vtCwy
— ???????????? (@leesteffen) January 14, 2020
Utilizar el color amarillo como fondo
10. Yellow pic.twitter.com/rQMruXqpeG
— ???????????? (@leesteffen) January 14, 2020
Después ha añadido las películas en las que aparece Tom Cruise.
11. Bonus - Tom Cruise profile pic.twitter.com/3XAoKef9W4
— ???????????? (@leesteffen) January 14, 2020
Las redes han propuesto sus tipos de películas y se ha formado un debate sobre cuántas hay.
You forget the French posters with blue background and yellow title...if the movie sucks it's better. pic.twitter.com/tIq1hu4vV9
— Borymir (@bory_mir) January 15, 2020
Ubiquitous Red Comedy Font pic.twitter.com/wlwfZNtbL6
— Preston Bromley (@PrestonBromley) January 15, 2020
Sci-fi/fantasy character collage pic.twitter.com/TvR9VgHFaK
— Bobby Bernethy (@BobbyBernethy) January 15, 2020
