La cabezadita del eurodiputado Margallo en el Parlamento Europeo ha corrido como la pólvora. Esta imagen pudo verse, el pasado martes, en la retransmisión oficial de la Eurocámara.
La imagen se ha vuelto tan viral, que hasta el protagonista le dedicó unas palabras, asegurando que no es consciente de “haber dado una cabezada”, pero que si la hubiese dado es porque tiene “la conciencia muy tranquila”.
Lo ha hecho citando la siguiente frase de Unamuno: "Duermo mucho, pero cuando estoy despierto, estoy más despierto que usted".
¿La España que madruga? Margallo se queda dormido durante el pleno del Parlamento Europeo https://t.co/spfSaUk5OA
— Tremending (@Tremending) January 15, 2020
El actor Manuel Huedo ha utilizado la frase del eurodiputado del Partido Popular para parodiar la escena que vivimos hace unos días.
Ojalá funcionara para todos. pic.twitter.com/6hIDDKJ4K7
— Manuel Huedo (@ManuelHuedo) January 16, 2020
"Ojalá funcionara para todos", ha dicho el actor. La gente ha aplaudido la parodia que está causando sensación en redes sociales.
Eres un fenómeno.
— Jose Sáenz de Tejada (@jsaenzdetejada) January 16, 2020
Jajajajajajajajaja que grande!!!
— Auténtico Señor X (@AuntenticoX) January 16, 2020
???????????? muy bueno
— rfapp (@rfapp1) January 16, 2020
Jajajajajajajajajajajajajaja buenísimo
— Roberto G. A. (@RGlezAl) January 16, 2020
“Persigue tus Margallos”: los tuits y memes más cachondos del ’sueñecito’ del eurodiputado del PP https://t.co/RW3zYCpCsC
— Tremending (@Tremending) January 16, 2020
