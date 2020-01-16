Diario Público
Twitter “Ojalá funcionara lo de Margallo para todos“: la genial parodia del ‘sueñecito’ del eurodiputado del PP

La cabezadita del eurodiputado Margallo en el Parlamento Europeo ha corrido como la pólvora. Esta imagen pudo verse, el pasado martes, en la retransmisión oficial de la Eurocámara.

La imagen se ha vuelto tan viral, que hasta el protagonista le dedicó unas palabras, asegurando que no es consciente de “haber dado una cabezada”, pero que si la hubiese dado es porque tiene “la conciencia muy tranquila”.

Lo ha hecho citando la siguiente frase de Unamuno: "Duermo mucho, pero cuando estoy despierto, estoy más despierto que usted".

El actor Manuel Huedo ha utilizado la frase del eurodiputado del Partido Popular para parodiar la escena que vivimos hace unos días.

"Ojalá funcionara para todos", ha dicho el actor. La gente ha aplaudido la parodia que está causando sensación en redes sociales.

