Machismo Un conocido militante de Vox dice que el feminismo quiere acabar con los hombres y critica a Elisa Beni por no tener hijos

Por

Bertrand Ndongo, un conocido Militante de Vox, ha lanzado uno de sus vídeos criticado el feminismo. Esta vez ha explicado que el feminismo quiere acabar con los hombres. Lo ha hecho al conocer que Irene Montero ha nombrado a mujeres para los altos cargos del Ministerio de Igualdad.

"La tía diseña un ministerio donde solamente habrá mujeres. Ni un sólo hombre", ha comenzado Ndongo, para acabar diciendo que el feminismo de este país no busca la igualdad. "Odio hacia los hombres. Quieren acabar con nosotros", ha dicho en el vídeo.

Sus palabras han sido muy criticadas, pero esta afirmación no ha sido la única que ha suscitado críticas.

El pasado martes, Ndongo cargó contra Elisa Beni por no tener hijos. Algo que tampoco sentó demasiado bien.

