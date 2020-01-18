Oskar Matute está de moda y tuiter así lo hace ver. El diputado de EH Bildu ha vuelto a ser noticia tras su discurso en la jornada de investidura y de nuevo por discutir con la derecha española.
El político vasco publicó un tuit en el que hacía alusión a una entrevista de Ignacio Aguado, líder de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de la Comunidad de Madrid: "Dice Ignacio Aguado que a EH Bildu le corresponde un ministerio. ¿De qué os gustaría ser ministras o ministros? Responde con el hashtag #MinistroBildu y sortearemos nuestro ministerio entre las mejores respuestas", propuso con sorna.
Dice Ignacio Aguado que a EH Bildu le corresponde un ministerio. ¿De qué os gustaría ser ministras o ministros? Responde con el hashtag #MinistroBildu y sortearemos nuestro ministerio entre las mejores respuestas. https://t.co/m9pnoy1J0E
— Oskar Matute (@OskarMatute) January 18, 2020
Aguado, un político activo en sus redes, no quiso quedarse atrás y entró a la provocación. "Gracias por compartir la entrevista. Te propongo otro HT que te va a llevar tiempo completar: #PidoPerdónA a las familias de cada una de las 853 víctimas mortales de ETA", replicó con bastante dureza el político.
Gracias por compartir la entrevista @OskarMatute.
Te propongo otro HT que te va a llevar tiempo completar: #PidoPerdónA a las familias de cada una de las 853 víctimas mortales de ETA. https://t.co/Cb4vfEa2AC
— Ignacio Aguado (@ignacioaguado) January 18, 2020
A lo que Matute volvió a insistir con una respuesta que ha causado el aplauso en redes.
Verás que rápido Ignacio! Para todas las víctimas de cualquier violencia pido verdad, justicia y reparación. Justo lo contrario de esto que hace tu partido. https://t.co/GnrIniSGaG pic.twitter.com/3rCX4KY3J8
— Oskar Matute (@OskarMatute) January 18, 2020
Miles de Me Gustas y centenas de retuits zanjaron la historia entre estos dos políticos, que contó con muchas respuestas de los tuiteros.
Ese Zasca ha sido tan fuerte que uno de sus dientes acaba de atravesar la ventana de mi cocina.
— Gotzon Ulayar (@SevristhEUW) January 18, 2020
Necesitamos más "Oskar Matute" en la política y menos "Ignacio Aguado".????????????????
— Alex (@alex_tkotd) January 18, 2020
Tanto estirar la goma @ignacioaguado que te has llevado el zasca en toda la boca. pic.twitter.com/wH8CLdDXpG
— P⃛H⃛O⃛T⃛O⃛C⃛H⃛O⃛P⃛E⃛A⃛N⃛D⃛O⃛???? (@photochopeando) January 18, 2020
A ver con que sales ahora @ignacioaguado aunque yo tu me retiraba no vaya a ser que te caiga otro zasca!!!
— aben_humeya (@Toni_xerez13) January 18, 2020
