Twitter La contundente respuesta de Oskar Matute a Ignacio Aguado tras exigirle que pida perdón a las víctimas de ETA

Oskar Matute está de moda y tuiter así lo hace ver. El diputado de EH Bildu ha vuelto a ser noticia tras su discurso en la jornada de investidura y de nuevo por discutir con la derecha española.

El político vasco publicó un tuit en el que hacía alusión a una entrevista de Ignacio Aguado, líder de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de la Comunidad de Madrid: "Dice Ignacio Aguado que a EH Bildu le corresponde un ministerio. ¿De qué os gustaría ser ministras o ministros? Responde con el hashtag #MinistroBildu y sortearemos nuestro ministerio entre las mejores respuestas", propuso con sorna.

Aguado, un político activo en sus redes, no quiso quedarse atrás y entró a la provocación. "Gracias por compartir la entrevista. Te propongo otro HT que te va a llevar tiempo completar: #PidoPerdónA a las familias de cada una de las 853 víctimas mortales de ETA", replicó con bastante dureza el político.

A lo que Matute volvió a insistir con una respuesta que ha causado el aplauso en redes.

Miles de Me Gustas y centenas de retuits zanjaron la historia entre estos dos políticos, que contó con muchas respuestas de los tuiteros.

