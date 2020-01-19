"Las obras para hacer el Congreso accesible a diputados como Echenique costarán más de 123.000", rezaba un titular de El Español, medio dirigido por Pedro J. Ramírez. Este enfoque, al que se acusa de responsabilizar al diputado de Podemos del gasto, ha sido muy criticado en las redes sociales.
Incluso algunos miembros de su partido han querido mostrar su apoyo a Echenique. El recién nombrado vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, quiso darle un toque de humor. El propio diputado también quiso darle algo de humor al asunto.
Menos mal que los jorbados no generamos tanto gasto como tú @pnique ???? pic.twitter.com/wdpgmeZvly
— Pablo Iglesias ???? (@PabloIglesias) January 19, 2020
???? LA EDAD DE ORO DEL PERIODISMO https://t.co/mgWb9wXugg
— ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ ???????? (@pnique) January 19, 2020
Desde Twitter, menos abierto a este tipo de titulares y muy críticos con este tipo de titulares ha comentado con dureza el estilo del periódico.
Porque 'malditos inválidos, que se queden en su puta casa' era demasiado corto. pic.twitter.com/Eudsw6PtYm
— Toni Garcia Ramon (@tgarciaramon) January 19, 2020
En “El Español” les daba pereza bajar la basura y la han metido toda en este titular. pic.twitter.com/qlhz5Ds8da
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) January 18, 2020
Este titular no se entiende. Pedro J, mejor así: “que taraos como Echenique puedan entrar al Congreso costará lo mismo que toda la valla de un colegio #periodismoqueseentiendehttps://t.co/YOTby7vMGa https://t.co/T5LZFLCRCJ
— HerrDV (@HerrDV) January 19, 2020
Periodismo malintencionado.
Vaya tela.
????
Las obras para hacer el Congreso accesible a diputados como Echenique costarán más de 123.000€ https://t.co/tOaRACkfFf
— iván ferreiro (@ivanferreiro) January 19, 2020
Además de lo infame de enfocar la accesibilidad como un coste, deberían saber que cuando un lugar se hace accesible no se hace para “diputados como Echenique”, se hace para todos. La sede de la soberanía nacional debería ser accesible para cualquier miembro de su pueblo soberano https://t.co/Seujt8MUlD
— Héctor (@hcgarcia) January 19, 2020
¿Diputados como Echenique?
Las obras se hacen para que cualquier persona en silla de ruedas no se vea discriminada de su puesto de trabajo. No es un capricho ni de Echenique ni de nadie, sino algo que debería existir desde hace años.
Panfleto. https://t.co/ZPkFDH4caa
— Sara???????? (@sglezzzz) January 19, 2020
Se me queda corto el titular. Yo habría puesto: "Ya estamos pagando los caprichitos de esta gente". pic.twitter.com/PqITF7uaQ8
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) January 18, 2020
