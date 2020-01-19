Diario Público
"Las obras para hacer el Congreso accesible a diputados como Echenique costarán más de 123.000", rezaba un titular de El Español, medio dirigido por Pedro J. Ramírez. Este enfoque, al que se acusa de responsabilizar al diputado de Podemos del gasto, ha sido muy criticado en las redes sociales.

Incluso algunos miembros de su partido han querido mostrar su apoyo a Echenique. El recién nombrado vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, quiso darle un toque de humor. El propio diputado también quiso darle algo de humor al asunto.

Desde Twitter, menos abierto a este tipo de titulares y muy críticos con este tipo de titulares ha comentado con dureza el estilo del periódico.

