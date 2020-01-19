Diario Público
Enrique López, exmagistrado del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) y de la Audiencia Nacional y ahora consejero de Interior y Justicia del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid, ha criticado el nombramiento de Dolores Delgado como fiscal general del Estado. ¿El motivo? Que se trata de "una puerta giratoria desdeñable no aceptable en democracia", según López.

Varios tuiteros y expertos en derecho han criticado al jurista por su manera de ver el mundo. Enrique López fue magistrado en la Audiencia y en el TC y ahora forma parte de un Gobierno. Muchos no han entendido que critique un movimiento que él mismo ha hecho: de la justicia a la política.

Gonzalo Boye, abogado, tuiteó esas declaraciones con una contundente frase: "De hormigón armado...".

En Twitter muchos usuarios han entrado al trapo de estas declaraciones, y han criticado a López por sus palabras.

