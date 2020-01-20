‘El Mundo’ vincula a un asesino con el auge de Teruel Existe y le llueven las críticas

"Igor El Ruso, el asesino que 'impulsó' a Teruel Existe, hacia la prisión permanente revisable dos años después". Así ha titulado El Mundo un reportaje sobre el inminente juicio que le espera a Norbert Feher, conocido como Igor El Ruso, personaje notorio por haber asesinado a sangre fría a tres personas en el Bajo Aragón en el invierno de 2017. La vinculación de este criminal con Teruel Existe como, según este periódico, "catalizador involuntario del fenómeno político del año", ha despertado la indignación de muchos tuiteros.
Queridos alumnos,
Como alguno me presente en una práctica un titular así, va a recuperación de cabeza. Ni #clickbait, ni "pizca de sensacionalismo", ni leches. Esto de El Mundo es #manipulación por asociación de ideas, de toda la vida. Aquí y en la China.#FelizLunes #BlueMonday pic.twitter.com/GjtQBjIIzA
— Miguel Álvarez Peralta (@miguelenlared) January 20, 2020
'El asesino que "impulsó" Teruel Existe.'
Alucinante. Creo que nos merecemos unos medios que se respeten un poco más a ellos mismos. https://t.co/JF5IFEo68N
— Pepe Fernández-Albertos (@jfalbertos) January 20, 2020
- A ver, apunta: " ¿ Qué hay detrás de Teruel Existe ? El partido político financia con dinero negro del tráfico de drogas a los rusos para formar un ejercito de Viudas Negra y... "
- ¡¡Pero señor...
- Y LO QUIERO EN PORTADA JUNTO CON UNA FOTO DE SPIDER-MAN!! pic.twitter.com/mfquVoEwAZ
— Bat-uitero (@Bat_uitero) January 20, 2020
Resulta que Teruel Existe es una maniobra rusa motivada por asesinos peligrosos (spoiler, no). pic.twitter.com/ZOSAS1mhPr
— Pablo (@pablofluiters) January 20, 2020
-No hay huevos de poner un titular que relacione a un asesino, con Rusia y con Teruel Existe.
-¿Que no? sujétame el cubata y el carnet de la Falange. https://t.co/LeelgCtsgw
— XI???? (@ACS__11) January 20, 2020
Luego iréis a Teruel, os mandarán a la mierda con razón y os quejaréis del maltrato a la "prensa" y montaréis el numerito victimista...
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) January 20, 2020
-Oye Mike, manda agentes de la C.I.A. a Teruel para que pinchen los teléfonos de los de Teruel Existe. Parece que tienen lazos de unión con Rusia. pic.twitter.com/IoXKdMpQgd
— Roberto Martín (@robbhaifisch) January 20, 2020
El titular deja entrever que un asesino promovió personalmente Teruel Existe. La noticia real es que el asesinato que realizó hizo que la gente se movilizara y acabara por surgir Teruel Existe. Vaya cuatro años de periodismo de pocilga nos esperan. pic.twitter.com/GmjI8QgKr1
— Perdi (@_perdi) January 20, 2020
