‘El Mundo’ vincula a un asesino con el auge de Teruel Existe y le llueven las críticas

"Igor El Ruso, el asesino que 'impulsó' a Teruel Existe, hacia la prisión permanente revisable dos años después". Así ha titulado El Mundo un reportaje sobre el inminente juicio que le espera a Norbert Feher, conocido como Igor El Ruso, personaje notorio por haber asesinado a sangre fría a tres personas en el Bajo Aragón en el invierno de 2017. La vinculación de este criminal con Teruel Existe como, según este periódico, "catalizador involuntario del fenómeno político del año", ha despertado la indignación de muchos tuiteros.

