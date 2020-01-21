Tras varios meses de Trabajo, Público ha estrenado su nuevo diseño web. Un diseño que ofrece una nueva forma de mostrar la información a aquellos y aquellas que visitan el medio cada día.
En esta nueva aventura, las banderas de Público tendrán más peso que nunca y los medios asociados quedarán más integrados que en el anterior diseño.
El cambio ha sido muy bien acogido por los lectores, que han felicitado al equipo de Público, no sólo por el nuevo diseño, sino también por el trabajo que hacen cada día.
Cabe destacar que, según la última encuesta del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, Público es un medio de referencia para seguir la información política en todo el país, colocándose por delante de otros periódicos como El Confidencial o El Periódico DE Catalunya.
Soy socia de @publico_es y cada día me siento más Orgullosa de serlo
— Mari Luz (@Mariluz100860) January 21, 2020
Yo lo conocí esta mañana. No lloraba y dormía plácidamente, me encantó. Su hermano mayor y yo nos conocíamos desde hace mucho y con una mirada ya nos decíamos mucho. Estoy seguro que con el nuevo llegaremos a la misma sintonía. Enhorabuena a todos los progenitores ????
— Costibroken (@costibroken) January 21, 2020
¡Gran trabajo! Felicidades a @Virginiapalonso , César, David y a todo ese gran equipazo de @publico_es Ahora por fin tenéis un diseño a la altura de vuestra gran labor informativa. Congrats :')
— lydia aguirre (@lydiaaguirre) January 21, 2020
Chulísimo!!!
— Cristina Fallarás (@LaFallaras) January 21, 2020
????????????
— Malagón. ✏ (@malagonhumor) January 21, 2020
¡Felicitaciones! ✌????
— Andrés Scagliola (@andresscagliola) January 21, 2020
Los dolores han valido la pena, el niño ha salido bien hermoso!!
— rafa (@rafajt1) January 21, 2020
Que bien se ve ahora ????????????????
— anna✊#NiOblitNiPerdó✊UnaMerdaUnaPutaMerda???? (@euroeuropa) January 21, 2020
