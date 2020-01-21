Diario Público
Twitter “Enhorabuena a todos los progenitores“: el repaso a vuestras opiniones sobre la nueva portada de ‘Público’

Tras varios meses de Trabajo, Público ha estrenado su nuevo diseño web. Un diseño que ofrece una nueva forma de mostrar la información a aquellos y aquellas que visitan el medio cada día.

En esta nueva aventura, las banderas de Público tendrán más peso que nunca y los medios asociados quedarán más integrados que en el anterior diseño.

El cambio ha sido muy bien acogido por los lectores, que han felicitado al equipo de Público, no sólo por el nuevo diseño, sino también por el trabajo que hacen cada día.

Cabe destacar que, según la última encuesta del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, Público es un medio de referencia para seguir la información política en todo el país, colocándose por delante de otros periódicos como El Confidencial o El Periódico DE Catalunya.

