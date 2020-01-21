Jesús, uno de los concursantes de Operación Triunfo 2020, ha protagonizado una polémica al asegurar que lo que hacen en la academia "le da mil vueltas a un conservatorio".
jesús: “esto que estamos haciendo aquí le da mil vueltas a un conservatorio”
:__ ...#OTDirecto18E pic.twitter.com/gKgOaxz2lr
— ginebra ????|| (@ginebralopez2) January 18, 2020
Estas palabras no han sentado nada bien y las redes sociales han criticado al gaditano por dicha afirmación.
Muchos músicos han explicado que el conservatorio es una carrera de fondo en la que se estudian multitud de asignaturas. Además, muchas personas que estudian en el conservatorio han explicado que han tenido que compatibilizar sus estudios en el instituto con sus estudios musicales. "Que alguien les diga que un reality no les da la formación mínima para llegar siquiera a hacer lo más básico del Conservatorio, gracias", ha explicado un usuario.
Conservatorio profesional: 10 años, a la vez que ESO y bachillerato, entre 7 y 10 asignaturas por semana, instrumento, coro, banda/orquesta, música de cámara, historia, análisis, fundamentos de composición, piano, idiomas, informática, música contemporánea, armonía, estética
— Carla. (@caaarlatc) January 19, 2020
Que alguien les diga que un reality no les da la formación mínima para llegar siquiera a hacer lo más básico del Conservatorio, gracias
— vantannie⁷ (@seasuuun) January 18, 2020
Aún así, las redes han tirado de ironía.
Qué no me dan el titulo de biología porque me he visto todos los documentales de la 2? Cooooomo que no? https://t.co/TVI0jOOmsa
— Νoα Vico (@noahvico) January 20, 2020
Siii y veterinaria te la convalidan con el nintendogs https://t.co/oBqZYIFGin
— ❄️ (@nieves_gd) January 19, 2020
7 capítulos de House y 3 de Anatomía de Grey de la mil vueltas a la carrera de medicina. https://t.co/7znUF800qO
— Iván (@Ivaningrado) January 19, 2020
Ganar 2 carreras del Mario Kart le da mil vueltas a ganar un mundial de fórmula 1 https://t.co/3ID3F6IXFc
— JAMÓN IBÉRICO (@aroquesihombre) January 19, 2020
Y en la Isla de las Tentaciones te convalidan Ginecología. https://t.co/nHEiEzLKZI
— Brioche (@BrioEnfurecida) January 19, 2020
Claaaro y arquitectura te la convalidan con los sims https://t.co/CF1UVRLZed
— ???????????????? (@jackevans666) January 19, 2020
Y yo sacándome una ingeniería pudiendo aprender en el Minecraft https://t.co/dCQnEgo0Kv
— Sam (@InstaSamer) January 19, 2020
He encontrado una clase de lenguaje musical que les dan a los de OT en youtube... y LO SIENTO TENÍA QUE HACERLO. pic.twitter.com/4Nf5KoMHl5
— Naf ???????? (@Naf_Piano) January 19, 2020
