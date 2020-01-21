Jesús, uno de los concursantes de Operación Triunfo 2020, ha protagonizado una polémica al asegurar que lo que hacen en la academia "le da mil vueltas a un conservatorio".

Estas palabras no han sentado nada bien y las redes sociales han criticado al gaditano por dicha afirmación.

Muchos músicos han explicado que el conservatorio es una carrera de fondo en la que se estudian multitud de asignaturas. Además, muchas personas que estudian en el conservatorio han explicado que han tenido que compatibilizar sus estudios en el instituto con sus estudios musicales. "Que alguien les diga que un reality no les da la formación mínima para llegar siquiera a hacer lo más básico del Conservatorio, gracias", ha explicado un usuario.

Aún así, las redes han tirado de ironía.

Qué no me dan el titulo de biología porque me he visto todos los documentales de la 2? Cooooomo que no? https://t.co/TVI0jOOmsa

— Νoα Vico (@noahvico) January 20, 2020