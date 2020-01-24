“No sé quienes son, pero seguro que ustedes sí. Abrácenlos de mi parte, por favor”. Así habla la tuitera Latanace (@Latanace) de un vídeo en el que una comparsa canta contra la ultraderecha en Andalucía. Su tuit se ha hecho viral y miles de personas lo han compartido o han reaccionado a él.
Se trata de la comparsa 'El Marqués de Cádiz', en un vídeo de los Carnavales de Cádiz en 2019, como te contamos en su día.
Amo con toda mi alma el Carnaval de Cádiz.
No sé quiénes son, pero seguro que ustedes sí.
Abrácenlos de mi parte, por favor. pic.twitter.com/ql82jgWjTE
— Latanace (@Latanace) January 22, 2020
En su canción hablaban sobre la reciente victoria de las derechas en Andalucía. El Marqués de Cádiz quedó en tercera posición en el concurso de ese año. Gracias al tuit de Latance ahora se ha vuelto a popularizar.
Estos son algunos extractos de la letra:
“Se sienta en el palacio de San Telmo esa derecha del pájaro negro. De yugos y las cabezas rapadas, la flecha y de las cruces gamadas, con la camisa nueva y cara al sol. Esos cristianos que dejan que se ahoguen a sus hermanos. Y que como Pilatos, lavan sus manos y limpian su conciencia con la oración”
“Levántate pueblo andaluz, levántate con rebeldía y dile sin miedo al fascista, con una sonrisa y con valentía, ¡fuera de mi Andalucía!”.
