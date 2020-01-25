Diario Público
Machismo El tuit sobre Jiménez Losantos y Ana Pastor que denuncia el machismo de ‘El Mundo’

Titulares sobre Jiménez Losantos y Ana Pastor en 'El Mundo'.
El bloguero Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter una celebrada comparación entre el trato informativo que recibió Federico Jiménez Losantos y Ana Pastor (la periodista, no la ministra).

El Mundo tituló en su día: Federico Jiménez Losantos: de hijo de zapatero a fundar la gran cadena de radio liberal de España.

Ahora, el suplemento del diario madrileño La Otra Crónica (LOC), titula: Ana Pastor: de becaria en chanclas de Ferreras a un emporio con las fake news.

El titular sobre Ana Pastor ha sido calificado de machista en las redes. Tras la polémica, el periódico modificó un pelín el titular, sin llegar a rectificar.

Simplemente, la presentadora del programa Dónde estabas entonces y responsable de la productora Newtral, que se dedica a verificar noticias, se quedó sin chanclas.

 

