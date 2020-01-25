Federico Jiménez Losantos ha aprovechado su presencia en el programa Mi casa es la tuya, presentado por Bertín Osborne, para atacar al ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón.
El presentador de esRadio llamó al líder de Izquierda Unida "lerdo total" y lo criticó por fotografiarse "con una camiseta de la RDA, donde disparaban a la gente por la espalda por querer saltar el muro. Un tío que vive en una democracia occidental".
Jiménez Losantos acusó a esta "gentuza", en referencia a los dirigentes de Unidas Podemos, de pretender "dar clases de democracia" (minuto 40).
El inflamable locutor calificó a Alberto Garzón como "niño bien", porque a su juicio "para ser comunista hay que ser millonario y si quieres ser millonario hazte comunista”. Esto, según Losantos, "es una norma en España desde hace tiempo".
Jiménez Losantos aseguró en Mi casa es la tuya que su pasado rojo se destiñó con los años, tras haberse leído "los clásicos del marxismo", y que actualmente de comunista no le queda "ni la ropa interior".
