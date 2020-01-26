Diario Público
Goya Gordofobia: la «vergüenza ajena» por el pie de foto sobre el vestido y la talla de una actriz en los Goya

Críticas en Twitter al pie de foto sobre el vestido y la talla de una actriz en los Premios Goya.
Los comentarios de la fotogalería de los Premios Goya publicada por La Otra Crónica han suscitado críticas en Twitter, donde muchos usuarios han censurado los textos sobre los vestidos elegidos por las actrices para lucir en la alfombra roja.

Uno de los tuits más virales es el del cómico Álvaro Velasco, quien considera "lamentable" el pie de foto dedicado al estilismo de Itziar Castro.

No fue la única crítica del humorista.

A la que se sumaron los comentarios de otros tuiteros.

Sin olvidarse de la gordofobia que encierra el pie de foto de Itziar Castro.

