La enérgica defensa de Ara Malikian a migrantes y refugiados: «Nos quieren hacer creer que somos la causa de todas las miserias. Espero que no les creáis»

El violinista libanés Ara Malikian sorprendió anoche en la gala de los Goya con un alegato a favor de las personas migrantes y rufugiadas. Malikian, de nacionalidad española y ascendencia armenia, argumentó: "Se nos quiere hacer creer que los inmigrantes y los refugiados somos la causa de todas las miserias de la sociedad. Espero que no les creáis".

Antes de recoger el premio a mejor documental, el beirutí quiso añadir que "la inmigración siempre fue la riqueza de nuestra civilización". Las palabras de Malikian no pasaron desapercibidas en las redes y Twitter ovacionó al músico:

