El jugador del Athletic Iñaki Williams lamenta los insultos racistas en el campo del Espanyol.
El futbolista Iñaki Williams denunció que sufrió "insultos racistas" durante el partido que enfrentó a su equipo, el Athletic Club, con el Espanyol en el RCDE Stadium de Barcelona.

"Me voy triste por el empate y sobre todo porque he sufrido insultos racistas. Es algo que ningún jugador de raza negra o de cualquier raza quiere escuchar. Esta totalmente fuera de lugar", explicó el delantero del Athletic.

"La gente tiene que venir al estadio a disfrutar del fútbol y a animar a su equipo. Es un deporte de amistad y ha sido un día un poco triste porque no tienen que suceder estos acontecimientos fuera de lugar", añadió Iñaki Williams, quien lamentó en Twitter "las escenas de racismo en el fútbol".

