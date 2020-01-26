El futbolista Iñaki Williams denunció que sufrió "insultos racistas" durante el partido que enfrentó a su equipo, el Athletic Club, con el Espanyol en el RCDE Stadium de Barcelona.
????La lamentable situación que vivió ayer @Williaaams45..
▪️”Es una vergüenza que a día de hoy se sigan dando casos así”#Radioestadio #INAKIWILLIAMS
pic.twitter.com/SVGFoCa1nU
— Radioestadio (@Radioestadio) January 26, 2020
"Me voy triste por el empate y sobre todo porque he sufrido insultos racistas. Es algo que ningún jugador de raza negra o de cualquier raza quiere escuchar. Esta totalmente fuera de lugar", explicó el delantero del Athletic.
Todo nuestro apoyo a @Williaaams45
???? Ante cualquier insulto racista, tolerancia 0 ✋????#AthleticClub ???? pic.twitter.com/P0CNCeq2at
— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 25, 2020
"La gente tiene que venir al estadio a disfrutar del fútbol y a animar a su equipo. Es un deporte de amistad y ha sido un día un poco triste porque no tienen que suceder estos acontecimientos fuera de lugar", añadió Iñaki Williams, quien lamentó en Twitter "las escenas de racismo en el fútbol".
Es muy triste que a día de hoy sigamos viviendo escenas de racismo en el fútbol. Tenemos que acabar con ello entre TODOS. Gracias por vuestro apoyo. #NOalRacismo #SayNoToRacism ✋????✋???? pic.twitter.com/3UauFEXjH4
— IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) January 25, 2020
Las reacciones no se hicieron esperar por parte de los tuiteros.
Iñaki Williams ha sufrido hoy insultos racistas por parte de los aficionados de ultraderecha del Espanyol. El árbitro decidió que el partido debía continuar. Parece ser que en este país solo se suspende el fútbol si llaman nazi a un nazi. pic.twitter.com/KEdtJ4YljP
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) January 25, 2020
No han suspendido el partido porque es "sólo" un jugador negro. Si la gente hubiera llamado nazi a un nazi, los responsables de La Liga reaccionarían de forma contundente escandalizados. https://t.co/RMNt9O6wuq
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) January 25, 2020
