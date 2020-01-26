Diario Público
Twitter «Bárcenas robaba en B, su hijo de Taburete en V»: críticas y risas por un tuit con faltas de ortografía del grupo sobre las subvenciones al cine español

El tuit de Taburete sobre las subvenciones al cine español durante los Premios Goya.
Tavurete (sic) la a (sic) liado parda con su reflesión (sic) a cuenta de los Golla (sic) y las subenciones (sic) al zine (sic) hespañol (sic).

El tuit ha sido borrado por la banda de Willy Bárcenas y Antón Carreño pero los tuiteros han sido raudos con los pantallazos y la ametralladora.

Ay, las faltas de ortografía de Taburete, el grupo del hijo de Luis Bárcenas y del nieto del expresidente de la CEOE, Gerardo Díaz Ferrán.

En fin, con V de Tavurete...

