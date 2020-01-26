Tavurete (sic) la a (sic) liado parda con su reflesión (sic) a cuenta de los Golla (sic) y las subenciones (sic) al zine (sic) hespañol (sic).
Taburete, si no sabes ni escribir subvención, pa que te metes. pic.twitter.com/WzXU4uZCmz
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) January 26, 2020
El tuit ha sido borrado por la banda de Willy Bárcenas y Antón Carreño pero los tuiteros han sido raudos con los pantallazos y la ametralladora.
Los de Taburete han tenido que borrar el tweet pidiendo subvenciones pic.twitter.com/DwOz9L3piw
— Sir Daniel Fortesque???? (@Saddler_91) January 26, 2020
Ay, las faltas de ortografía de Taburete, el grupo del hijo de Luis Bárcenas y del nieto del expresidente de la CEOE, Gerardo Díaz Ferrán.
— Javier Mantrana (@Javier_Mantrana) January 26, 2020
En fin, con V de Tavurete...
Bárcenas robaba en B, su hijo de Taburete en V. pic.twitter.com/Tq6ykyF063
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) January 26, 2020
