Un profesor rescata el material usado en los Goya de la basura: “Lo reutilizaremos para que los niños de un barrio olvidado se sientan los verdaderos actores“

De las lentejuelas y los focos al contenedor de la basura. Es la corta vida que tuvieron algunos de los materiales que se utilizaron el la gala de los Goya que se celebró el sábado. Parte de la alfombra roja y de las estructuras utilizadas para decorar el recinto fueron encontradas por un profesor de escuela, el director de colegio José Miguel Santos, que ha anunciado a través de su cuenta de Facebook que en su centro, los útiles hallados serán bienvenidos.

Santos ha aprovechado para reivindicar la contradicción que supone alegar a favor del medio ambiente durante el acto para después terminar echándolo todo a la basura: "Gracias por el mensaje tan coherente "Salvemos el Planeta", aunque en lugar de sermones (que ya no solo los da la Iglesia Católica) le pediría más coherencia entre lo que se proclama y se hace".

Este no ha sido el único recado que ha dejado el maestro. Se ha peguntado cómo se consiguen tantos recursos para celebrar un evento de tal magnitud: "Cuál es el camino para que no te denieguen recursos básicos o te cierren puertas. A una pequeña escuela de barrio siempre se nos dice que no hay recursos para las necesidades más básicas, que durarían mucho más que una noche", ha cuestionado.

Por último, ha agradecido a la Academia de Cine el abandono del material: "Con todo lo que habéis tirado algunos reutilizaremos los desechos para que los niños de un barrio olvidado se sientan los verdaderos actores".