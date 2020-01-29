La historia comienza así: un cargo político escucha un vídeo en el que ve a otro cargo político diciendo unas burradas intolerables y lo critica abiertamente en Twitter. Lo que sucedió a continuación le sorprenderá.
El cargo es Iñaki Oyarzabal, presidente del PP de Álava, y las críticas iban hacia las bochornosas declaraciones del concejal de Vox que ha llamado "enfermos" a los de Más Madrid y les ha exigido que "aparten sus sucias manos y sus marxistas deseos y apetitos sexuales" de su hijo, todo ello en pleno debate por la censura parental.
¿Quién es éste energúmeno?
Que manera de perder los papeles y hacer el ridículo y que apuro estarán pasando sus pobres hijos. https://t.co/Iau6H71Sjh
— Iñaki Oyarzabal (@InakiOyarzabal) January 28, 2020
Lo que sucedió a continuación es que el ultraderechista respondió a Oyarzabal recordándole su pacto en Madrid con el PP y este recogió cable de la forma más triste posible y pidiendo perdón. Al final acabó incluso mandando “saludos” al que poco antes había llamado “energúmeno” sin que este hubiera retirado, ni mucho menos, sus exabruptos.
El que con su voto ha permitido que @AlmeidaPP_ sea Alcalde de Madrid. ¿Quién es ahora el energúmeno?
— Pedro Fernández (@pedro_fhz) January 28, 2020
Perdone, no lo tome como algo personal, pero de verdad que se me ocurren mejores argumentos y maneras de defender el pin parental y la libertad de los padres. Saludos.
— Iñaki Oyarzabal (@InakiOyarzabal) January 28, 2020
Es ud. el mejor ejemplo de la derechita cobarde. Y no lo tome como algo personal. Saludos
— Pedro Fernández (@pedro_fhz) January 28, 2020
Un claro ejemplo de lo que sucede cuando un partido pacta con ultraderechistas, que acaba siendo rehén de sus discursos de odio y tiene que tragarse su sentido común. Tras ver el impresionante moonwalk, las redes han tirado de ironía para interpretar el momento:
— Profeta Baruc (@Profeta_Baruc) January 29, 2020
Secuestrado por la ultraderecha, El Musical: pic.twitter.com/AHNhb0HizN
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) January 29, 2020
Que soy compañero, coño. https://t.co/vDpPDsFNaF
— Facu Díaz (@FacuDiazT) January 29, 2020
La recogida de cable de @InakiOyarzabal es preciosa ????
— Facu Díaz (@FacuDiazT) January 29, 2020
ÉPICA recogida de cable pic.twitter.com/Te9x3Z73Cr
— Iván Muñoz (@ivan_3cambio) January 29, 2020
Pero es que ni un chance, se ha arrodillado a la primera
— NéstorWino (@NestorWino) January 29, 2020
Dale al moonwalk, Iñaki. Recoge cable. Que te has hecho caquita, vamos.
— Jesús Rivero ???????? ???? (@robjotacole) January 29, 2020
No se va a creer usted qué partido político pacta con él para gobernar en la ciudad de Madrid...
(Y en la Comunidad de Madrid, Andalucía, Murcia,...)
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) January 28, 2020
¿La mejor recogida de cable de 2020 de momento?
Sin duda alguna https://t.co/Eow2zaNHRj
— wasted (@SoSKAMeWilliam) January 29, 2020
— Ｊｏａｎ???? (@joanrr) January 29, 2020
Es un energúmeno, pero es nuestro energúmeno.
— Pedro VB (@PedroVeB) January 29, 2020
