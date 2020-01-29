Diario Público
Censura parental “Secuestrados por la ultraderecha, ‘El Musical’“: la épica recogida de cable de un cargo del PP para no ofender a Vox

La historia comienza así: un cargo político escucha un vídeo en el que ve a otro cargo político diciendo unas burradas intolerables y lo critica abiertamente en Twitter. Lo que sucedió a continuación le sorprenderá.

El cargo es Iñaki Oyarzabal, presidente del PP de Álava, y las críticas iban hacia las bochornosas declaraciones del concejal de Vox que ha llamado "enfermos" a los de Más Madrid y les ha exigido que "aparten sus sucias manos y sus marxistas deseos y apetitos sexuales" de su hijo, todo ello en pleno debate por la censura parental.

Lo que sucedió a continuación es que el ultraderechista respondió a Oyarzabal recordándole su pacto en Madrid con el PP y este recogió cable de la forma más triste posible y pidiendo perdón. Al final acabó incluso mandando “saludos” al que poco antes había llamado “energúmeno” sin que este hubiera retirado, ni mucho menos, sus exabruptos.

Un claro ejemplo de lo que sucede cuando un partido pacta con ultraderechistas, que acaba siendo rehén de sus discursos de odio y tiene que tragarse su sentido común. Tras ver el impresionante moonwalk, las redes han tirado de ironía para interpretar el momento:

