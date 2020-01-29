Diario Público
Twitter #MenosPinMásPam se convierte en Trending Topic tras el veto de la derecha a Pamela Palenciano

Pamela Palenciado ha hecho su monólogo contra la violencia machista a las puertas de la Asamblea de Madrid, tras la cancelación de su actuación en la propia Asamblea.

La actividad de Palenciano se enmarcaba dentro de unas jornadas organizadas por Unidas Podemos en la Asamblea contra la violencia machista, pero la presidencia de la institución, que ostenta el grupo de Ciudadanos, comunicó su suspensión.

Pese a ello, el monólogo se ha hecho en la calle y han acudido cientos de personas. Pamela no sólo ha arrasado en el acto, las redes también han querido mostrar su apoyo con el hashtag #MenosPinMásPam, que se ha convertido en trending topic en muy poco tiempo.

