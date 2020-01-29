Pamela Palenciado ha hecho su monólogo contra la violencia machista a las puertas de la Asamblea de Madrid, tras la cancelación de su actuación en la propia Asamblea.
La actividad de Palenciano se enmarcaba dentro de unas jornadas organizadas por Unidas Podemos en la Asamblea contra la violencia machista, pero la presidencia de la institución, que ostenta el grupo de Ciudadanos, comunicó su suspensión.
Pese a ello, el monólogo se ha hecho en la calle y han acudido cientos de personas. Pamela no sólo ha arrasado en el acto, las redes también han querido mostrar su apoyo con el hashtag #MenosPinMásPam, que se ha convertido en trending topic en muy poco tiempo.
Cientos de personas nos hemos acercado esta mañana hasta la Asamblea de Madrid para apoyar a @Nosolopam trás el veto a su monólogo y por el acoso al que está siendo sometida tras ser señalada por la extrema derecha. ¡Si nos tocan a una, nos tocan a todas! #MenosPinMasPam pic.twitter.com/35SSOEhj1t
— María (@garciamaria_9) January 29, 2020
Yo hablo en mis clases de todo aquello que Vox detesta: feminismo, políticas de género, derechos humanos, sexo. Pertenezco a esa parte de la sociedad que la ultraderecha considera enferma. Y me alegro de ello. Para lo que hay en el lado de los normales y puros... #MenosPinMasPam
— Pedro A. Cruz Sánchez (@PedroACruzSnch1) January 29, 2020
La censura de las derechas sólo consigue redoblar la fuerza de nuestro grito feminista! Gracias Pamela!! ???? #MenosPinMasPam pic.twitter.com/VAOz3BOOh6
— Juan Angulo (@Juan_Angulo_) January 29, 2020
.@Nosolopam en actuación frente @asambleamadrid ya que presidencia ha impedido llevarla a cabo dentro de la casa de todas/os los madrileños/as “Esto que me está pasando a mí nos lo están haciendo a todas, tenemos defender nuestros derechos" #MenosPinMasPam #StopCensura ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/6NYMsMdQFx
— Carla Antonelli /❤️ (@CarlaAntonelli) January 29, 2020
#MenosPinMasPam frente a la Asamblea de MADRID donde su intolerancia contra la lucha contra la violencia machista impide la libertad de expresión de Pamela Valenciano. pic.twitter.com/li1NXsMu7a
— Fede Pascual ???? (@FederPascual) January 29, 2020
Hemos llenado la plaza para arropar y, como siempre, aprender con @Nosolopam #MenosPinMasPam pic.twitter.com/nroXdKRMAW
— Lucía #freePALESTINE (@luciakinder) January 29, 2020
