El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso de los Diputados, Gabriel Rufián, quiso guardar un espacio en su perfil de Twitter para homenajear a Yolanda González, una joven que fue asesinada por fascistas de Fuerza Nueva en 1980, cuando contaba con tan solo 19 años.

Este sábado se cumplen 40 años del asesinato de Yolanda González, la que para muchos es la última víctima del franquismo.

El tuit publicado por Rufián estaba impregnado de un enorme sentimiento de injusticia por los acontecimientos que acabaron con la vida de la joven estudiante y activista.

