¿Qué diablos es esto? La extraña criatura que triunfa en Tik Tok

Lo pescaron en Coney Island, Nueva York, y ni los mismos que lo atraparon saben qué es. Una extraña criatura que se ve en este vídeo de Tik Tok, que tiene millones de visualizaciones, y que nadie sabe lo que es. Algunos especulan con que es una serpiente que se ha comido a otro animal, otros apuestan por un extraño pez o por una raya.

Así ve el mundo el ‘autopilot’ de Tesla

La compañía de coches eléctricos Tesla ha desvelado un vídeo en el que se ve cómo funciona la ‘red neuronal’ que permite que sus coches circulen de forma autónoma, con ciertas limitaciones. Una tecnología parecida a la que quizá permita algún día un mundo donde los coches puedan funcionar de forma totalmente autónoma.

La ‘exclusiva’ de Polònia sobre la candidatura de Rajoy a la RFEF (guiño, guiño, codazo)

¿Será Rajoy candidato a la presidencia de la Federación Española de Fútbol? Hay medios que apuntan a ello, pero la respuesta la tiene el programa de humor de TV3 Polònia. Este es el vídeo de la candidatura del expresidente según ellos (guiño, guiño, codazo).

El momento en que un experto tasador le dice a un hombre que su reloj puede valer 700.000 dólares

Literalmente se cae al suelo de la sorpresa. Es lo que le sucede a un hombre cuando un experto tasador de una feria de antigüedades le dice a un hombre que el Rolex que guardaba desde hace décadas puede valer entre 500.000 y 700.000 dólares divido a su rareza.

