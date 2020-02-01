Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter “Armas para la lucha santa en Siria“: la hilarante historia de un joven que se hace viral por una trasferencia bancaria

Por

"A ver cómo le explico a mi madre que la primera vez que salgo en la SER es por ESTO", escribía en su cuenta de Twitter el usuario Rulix. La historia es tan rocambolesca como absurda, pero su banco se fijó en él tras hacer una trasferencia y poner en el concepto de la transacción una pequeña broma.

"Armas para la lucha santa en Siria", era lo que el joven puso en el justificante de pago. Según relata él mismo, el banco en el que tiene una cuenta le llamó por lo "sospechoso" de la frase, que no era más que una broma.

El tuit cuenta con miles de retuits y ciento de reacciones que no dan crédito a lo que ha pasado, todo por una pequeña e inocente broma entre amigos.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo