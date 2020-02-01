"A ver cómo le explico a mi madre que la primera vez que salgo en la SER es por ESTO", escribía en su cuenta de Twitter el usuario Rulix. La historia es tan rocambolesca como absurda, pero su banco se fijó en él tras hacer una trasferencia y poner en el concepto de la transacción una pequeña broma.
"Armas para la lucha santa en Siria", era lo que el joven puso en el justificante de pago. Según relata él mismo, el banco en el que tiene una cuenta le llamó por lo "sospechoso" de la frase, que no era más que una broma.
A ver cómo le explico a mi madre que la primera vez que salgo en la Ser es por ESTO pic.twitter.com/gsaDjT9FhT
— Rulix (@_ruloaraque) January 30, 2020
El tuit cuenta con miles de retuits y ciento de reacciones que no dan crédito a lo que ha pasado, todo por una pequeña e inocente broma entre amigos.
Yo no aguanto esto. "Después escribió "sexo salvaje" y, esta vez sí, fue aceptada". JAJAJAJAJ
— Rulix (@_ruloaraque) January 30, 2020
Hola amigo rulix
Aquellas ak47 de la última remesa se encasquillan, no soportan las condiciones en barro que prometiste
Aparte... que ha de aquellos silenciadores que.... BUENO, ya tú sabes
— oZzMAn (@laudetar) January 31, 2020
Es que.... realmente alguien pone algo serio? pic.twitter.com/1rOWZuy8IJ
— Mërylim (@Merylim_) February 1, 2020
@OneManue_ “convivencia con bizum” pic.twitter.com/TmSpZhAu4h
— ChicoJrParedes (@ChicoparedesJr) January 31, 2020
