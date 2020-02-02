Diario Público
Twitter La foto de la plana mayor de la monarquía que ha desatado las bromas en las redes

El rey Felipe VI y el rey emérito Juan Carlos I mirándose de reojo. Las infantas dubitativas. Letizia, extremadamente seria. Esta foto que Javier Durán (@tortondo) ha rescatado para Twitter ha inundado la red de bromas y humor.

Como ya pasara con la sonrisa de la reina Letizia durante los premios Princesa de Asturias, en la que se vio como sonreía a cámara justo en el momento en el que la enfocaban, esta vez es el otro lado de la moneda, la seriedad, la que ha generado los comentarios.

Pero más allá de la genialidad de Durán, ha habido otros comentarios bastante acertados y aplaudidos.

