“Este podría ser el mejor anuncio político que he visto jamás”. Es el comentario más votado en Youtube a este vídeo. Muchos coinciden en las redes sociales. Se trata de un vídeo de campaña de Bernie Sanders con el rapero Killer Mike que se ha viralizado en las últimas horas.
Acompañado de una música y unas imágenes épicas, las palabras de Killer Mike apelan a los derechos civiles y a los colectivos más desfavorecidos en EEUU.
Comienza citando a James Baldwin: “Pedisteis a mi padre que esperara, a mi hermano que esperara, a mi tío que esperara. ¿Cuánto tiempo tengo que esperar para la liberad?, ¿Cuánto tiempo tengo que esperar para los derechos, y la igualdad y la libertad?”.
Luego cita a los pobres, a las mujeres, a los gays, las lesbianas y a los transexuales, a los inmigrantes y llama a no esperar: “El momento es ahora, no esperaremos más”.
Bernie Sanders lidera en estos momentos las encuestas ante las primarias demócratas de Iowa, ante el desplome sufrido en los sondeos para el caucus de ese Estado por el exvicepresidente de Obama, Joe Biden, y la senadora Elizabeth Warren. Pese a tener al aparato del partido en contra, Sanders está en alza también en las encuestas a nivel nacional. (Más información en este artículo).
Muchos, como el activista y escritor Owen Jones lo han compartido en las redes:
This is absolutely phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/p8uWWsYyPj
— Owen Jones???? (@OwenJones84) February 1, 2020
No puedo dejar de verlo. Me emociona a raudales y hace que nos cuestionemos las formas de hacer vídeos de campaña. Siento admiración. ¡Con ganas de ver qué será lo próximo! https://t.co/y1ZGYixW57
— Isabel (@isabelsd99) January 31, 2020
El mundo necesita a Bernie Sanders en la Casa Blanca. Ahora #GoBerniehttps://t.co/WPRbVRjLbn
— Jose Marf???? (@ckosemarf) February 1, 2020
El mejor vídeo electoral que jamás se ha hecho. Yo también espero que Bernie Sanders sea el próximo presidente de Estados Unidos. https://t.co/wvt2hajSvG
— Canutillo (@daniCanutillo) February 2, 2020
Piel erizada ✔️
Lágrimas en los ojos ✔️
Esperanza al tope ✔️
POWERFUL Bernie Sanders AD (Killer Mike Speech) - THE TIME IS NOW! https://t.co/b51pornF1o vía @YouTube
— No alineado ???? (@EstebaCerdasA) February 1, 2020
"The time is now".
Menudo vídeo en vísperas del caucus de Iowa. Se extiende la sensación de que esta vez sí Bernie Sanders puede ser designado candidato. https://t.co/PVwIXinsyV
— Edu Bayón (@edubayon_) February 2, 2020
