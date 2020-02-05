Diario Público
Adiós a José Luis Cuerda “El cine es sustancialmente un haz de luz en la oscuridad”: la genialidad de Cuerda en 20 tuits

El país llora la muerte del genial José Luis Cuerda. Las redes también. El director, productor y guionista falleció este martes a los 72 años. Para el recuerdo, su celebradísima trilogía del surrealismo, Amanece que no es poco, Total y Así en el cielo como en la tierra. Adiós a un ingenioso genio cabreado.

Para siempre nos quedará su trabajo. También en Twitter, red a la que se unió en enero de 2012. Allí pudimos disfrutar de su desbordante genialidad. Estos son algunos de sus tuits más celebrados:

