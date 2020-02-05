El país llora la muerte del genial José Luis Cuerda. Las redes también. El director, productor y guionista falleció este martes a los 72 años. Para el recuerdo, su celebradísima trilogía del surrealismo, Amanece que no es poco, Total y Así en el cielo como en la tierra. Adiós a un ingenioso genio cabreado.
Relacionada: España se despide de José Luis Cuerda: "Nos quedamos los contingentes…"
Para siempre nos quedará su trabajo. También en Twitter, red a la que se unió en enero de 2012. Allí pudimos disfrutar de su desbordante genialidad. Estos son algunos de sus tuits más celebrados:
Si alguien te dice que te quiere, pregúntale inmediatamente que para qué.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) June 6, 2017
Estamos llenando todo de vacíos.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) April 27, 2016
Siempre y nunca casi nunca son nunca ni siempre.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) February 24, 2016
La música, como poco, debe corregir el ruido.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) September 16, 2016
El cine es sustancialmente un haz de luz en la oscuridad.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) April 9, 2018
Es más lo que no pasa que lo que pasa.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) March 9, 2017
Los mosquitos son las trompetillas del juicio final low cost.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) July 22, 2017
Con la corrupción el que más gana es el corruptor, no el corrupto. Nadie corrompe a nadie, si él no va a ganar más corrompiendo.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) March 5, 2017
Llorar un poco todos los días es razonable.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) February 13, 2018
Hay días que me siento tutti frutti y otros panceta.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) October 4, 2018
Las personas a las que sigo es porque me han adelantado.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) July 28, 2017
Yo no tengo nada claro que existan ni la nada ni la eternidad. Quizás el ir tirando.Y las alforjas.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) December 17, 2016
Tengo mis dudas y algunas tuyas también.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) April 16, 2018
La evolución del ser humano ha sido espectacular, por ejemplo: nos peinamos.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) February 2, 2017
Volver a verte es mejor que volverte a ver
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) January 23, 2019
Poner todo patas arriba, coloca muchas cosas en su sitio.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) January 15, 2017
Si El Agua y La Luz no son gratis este mundo es una mierda y sus habitantes nos dividimos entre víctimas y depredadores.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) April 23, 2017
Las conjunciones copulativas dan gusto.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) August 3, 2018
Cuantitativamente la ignorancia supera con mucho a la sabiduría. Y se usa más.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) March 24, 2017
Siempre y nunca son improbables.
— jose luis cuerda (@cuerda1936) December 21, 2017
-
Relacionadas:
‘Amanece que no es poco’ y otras cinco películas para recordar a José Luis Cuerda
-Cuando ‘Amanece que no es Poco’ hizo un cameo en el Tribunal Supremo
