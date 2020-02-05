Diario Público
Echeinque y el rey Felipe VI Echenique revela la intrahistoria del saludo a las infantas: “Podríamos haber tenido un accidente”

Por

En los últimos días, varios momentos relacionados con la solemne apertura de las cortes han dado mucho que hablar, especialmente con el portavoz de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique. El mismo lunes, varios medios destacaron que Echenique no aplaudió al rey Felipe VI y que negó el saludo a las infantas durante el besamanos. Algo que quizá se explique mejor si se recuerda que tiene un 88% de discapacidad.

Este martes, el propio Echenique aclaró esta última polémica y además contó un curioso detalle “de seguridad”. Durante una entrevista en el programa Cuatro al Día, el político de Podemos ha explicado que saludó “cordialmente a toda la familia real” y después avanzó para dejar espacio a la siguiente persona que iba a saludar. “Yo soy republicano pero no tengo ningún problema en saludar al jefe de Estado y a su familia”, explicó.

Después contó un curioso detalle: "Hubo un momento, además, en el cual el jefe de Estado me hace un gesto cariñoso de tocarme el brazo y ahí tuvimos un pequeño momento de problemas de seguridad, porque yo tengo el brazo en la palanca de la silla y según cómo se mueva ese brazo podríamos haber tenido un accidente, pero vamos no pasó".

Posteriormente respondió con humor a la pregunta de cómo es mejor saludarle: “Mejor la mano de no conducir”.

