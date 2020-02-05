El pasado 3 de febrero, la concejala de Vox en Fuente el Saz, Esther Sanz, publicó un tuit criticando a Miquel Montoro, un youtuber de 13 años que sube vídeos sobre su vida en el campo hablando en mallorquín.

“Un niño español de 13 años que no sabe hablar castellano en condiciones y con naturalidad. Es tremendo", ha publicado Sanz junto a un vídeo de Montoro en el programa de La Resistencia.

Un niño español de 13 años que no sabe hablar castellano en condiciones y con naturalidad.

Es tremendo. pic.twitter.com/cXTxzf8H1O — Esther Sanz (@_esther_sanz) February 3, 2020

Parecía que la cosa iba a quedar ahí, pero la concejala siguió mostrando su descontento por el idioma que utiliza el menor. “Sigo a Miquel en IG y me parece un niño muy salado. Me da pena que con el potencial que tiene y siendo español, no pueda compartir su contenido con la comunidad hispanohablante”.

Sigo a Miquel en IG y me parece un niño muy salado. Me da pena que con el potencial que tiene y siendo español, no pueda compartir su contenido con la comunidad hispanohablante. — Esther Sanz (@_esther_sanz) February 3, 2020

Estas afirmaciones le han costado multitud de críticas y varios tuiteros han recriminado a Sanz que utilice al joven como "arma arrojadiza" para defender sus ideas.

Usando a un niño como arma arrojadiza para defender tus ideas. Concejal de Seguridad y Familia. Usando a un niño. https://t.co/e0qcgAjf1R — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@_Lushen_) February 4, 2020

Me abruma que os enfade que los niños sean bilingües y les pasen cosas de bilingües https://t.co/nuDgdhcIF5 — Rábano (@rabanitx) February 4, 2020

española promedio descubre problemas de persona bilingüe https://t.co/f3VGg962pZ — an ♡ (@ikeaah) February 4, 2020

Por su parte, Miquel Montoro no ha hecho ninguna declaración ni ha respondido a los mensajes de Esther Sanz.