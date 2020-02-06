Diario Público
Diario Público

Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo El rey “encarna los valores clásicos republicanos” y Casado los “académicos”

Por

"Combinación, en una misma estructura sintáctica, de dos palabras o expresiones de significado opuesto que originan un nuevo sentido, como en un silencio atronador". Así define el diccionario de la RAE el término 'oxímoron', un recurso literario que Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo ha tenido a bien trasladar a la esfera política con la siguiente frase: "Quien mejor encarna los valores clásicos republicanos es el rey".

Siguiendo el ejemplo sentado por una de sus representantes en el Congreso, los tuiteros han dado rienda suelta a su creatividad. "Quien mejor encarna los valores clásicos..." se ha convertido en un molde en el que han tenido cabida nuevos ejemplos que apelaban al mundo del deporte, la política o cultura, entre otros.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo