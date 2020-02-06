"Combinación, en una misma estructura sintáctica, de dos palabras o expresiones de significado opuesto que originan un nuevo sentido, como en un silencio atronador". Así define el diccionario de la RAE el término 'oxímoron', un recurso literario que Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo ha tenido a bien trasladar a la esfera política con la siguiente frase: "Quien mejor encarna los valores clásicos republicanos es el rey".
Álvarez de Toledo: "Quien mejor encarna los valores clásicos republicanos es el rey" https://t.co/SNA0iqilg6 pic.twitter.com/1ogpLOZlAG
— Sr. Humo (@elhombredehumo) February 4, 2020
Siguiendo el ejemplo sentado por una de sus representantes en el Congreso, los tuiteros han dado rienda suelta a su creatividad. "Quien mejor encarna los valores clásicos..." se ha convertido en un molde en el que han tenido cabida nuevos ejemplos que apelaban al mundo del deporte, la política o cultura, entre otros.
Me acabo de preparar un bocadillo de ventresca de atún que encarna los valores clásicos republicanos
— Fuckowski (@fuckowski) February 4, 2020
Y quién mejor encarna el Nobel de la paz es Franco
— ADOROMIVIDA???? (@DIOSAPELITOZ) February 4, 2020
Quién mejor encarna los valores del éxito de ganar Champions es el Atleti.
— Sémolo (@Semolo141) February 5, 2020
Quien mejor encarna los valores de la lucha contra el cambio climático es Pedro Sánchez desde el Falcon.
— Robertolg (@robertoluqueg) February 4, 2020
Quien mejor encarna los valores clásicos académicos es Pablo Casado. https://t.co/9epY57URxw
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) February 4, 2020
Quién mejor encarna los valores de la música clásica es Maluma.
— Sal Escarré (@tradescarre) February 4, 2020
Quién mejor encarna los valores clásicos del proletariado es Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo
— Max Power (@pantufleras) February 4, 2020
Quien mejor encarna los valores de la honestidad cuando va al supermercado es Cristina Cifuentes.
— Robertolg (@robertoluqueg) February 4, 2020
