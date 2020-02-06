“Yo no puedo darle la mano a la gente, en general, tenga o no sangre azul”. Así resume Echenique la polémica de los últimos días, surgida cuando varios medios destacaron que no había aplaudido al rey en la solemne apertura de las Cortes ni había dado la mano a las infantas (obviando que tiene un 88% de discapacidad). El portavoz de Unidas Podemos, que ya explicó lo sucedido en un programa de televisión, con una curiosidad incluida, participó este miércoles vía telefónica en La Vida Moderna, presentado por Broncano, Ignatius y Quequé en la Cadena Ser.
Allí amplió la explicación con su habitual buen humor e insistió que en saludó a toda la familia real. “Yo saludo hasta a los nazis de Vox”, aseguró. Ante las risas de los presentes añadió: “Yo intento llevarme bien con toda la gente, sean nazis o jefes de Estado”.
El momento:
→ @pnique es COMUNISTA pero educadohttps://t.co/LI1rMcwT9Q pic.twitter.com/SOnuBBTaQW
— La Vida Moderna (@vidamoderna) February 5, 2020
Estoy llorando de la risa por la calle escuchando a Echenique en La Vida Moderna, la vida es maravillosa.
— PreDa (@PreDa_XII) February 6, 2020
