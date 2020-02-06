Diario Público
Diario Público

Machismo ¿La sequía obliga a niñas en Angola a prostituirse para llevar comida a casa?: “No, son los puteros y pederastas“

Por

El pasado jueves, el periódico La Vanguardia publicó un artículo, firmado por Europa Press, con un titular que ha causado indignación.

“La sequía obliga a niñas en Angola a prostituirse para llevar comida a casa”, publicaba el medio sobre una alerta que había lanzado Word Vision acerca de la situación en la que se encuentran muchas menores en el país africano.

En el artículo relatan la historia de Cavo, una niña de 15 años que se ve obligada a dormir con hombres que le pagan 40 centavos para poder comer.

Lo cierto, es que la nula perspectiva de género en el titular ha hecho que ciudadanas y periodistas expliquen que el problema no es de la sequía, sino de los pederastas que se aprovechan de la necesidad de las familias.

Pese al aluvión de críticas, el periódico no ha cambiado el titular ni se ha pronunciado por dicha noticia.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo