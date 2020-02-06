Diario Público
Twitter “Todo el mundo tiene derecho a vivir con su sueldo”: un agricultor arrasa con su defensa de la subida del SMI

El pasado miércoles, centenares de agricultores y ganaderos se concentraron frente al Ministerio de Agricultura para denunciar la crisis que atraviesa el sector y pedir al Gobierno soluciones para una situación que consideran insostenible.

Lejos de manifestarse por la subida del salario mínimo interprofesional, el reclamo de los sindicatos que han emprendido las movilizaciones son los precios justos de sus productos.

En plena manifestación, un agricultor se mostró absolutamente de acuerdo con la subida del SMI, dejando claras las reivindicaciones de la protesta en apenas cuarenta segundos.

"Nosotros respaldamos la subida del salario mínimo porque todo el mundo tiene derecho a vivir con su sueldo. En el campo una persona que va a ganar el jornal, se va a las ocho de la mañana con cuatro o cinco grados bajo cero y está hasta las siete de la tarde. ¿900 euros es mucho? ¿Es la ruina? No. La ruina es la que nos dan ellos… si se pagaran nuestros productos como se tienen que pagar, pagaríamos más", afirmó en plena entrevista.

Sus palabras han sido muy aplaudidas en redes sociales.

