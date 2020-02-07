Diario Público
Vox El día en el que Abascal fue humillado por el chiringuito que le regaló Esperanza Aguirre

Acostumbrados a verlo andar con el pecho inflado y paso seguro entre los vítores de sus simpatizantes, cuesta imaginarse a Santiago Abascal torciendo el rostro, agachando humillado su cabeza. Sin embargo, alejado del fervor verde que rodea a su partido de ultraderecha, los andares de Abascal pierden lustre. Ya pudo verse este miércoles cuando Vox trató de adueñarse de las protestas agrícolas, pero existe un precedente anterior y más sangrante: la Comisión de Asuntos Sociales de la Asamblea de Madrid en 2013.

Entonces, el diputado de UPyD Alberto Reyero sacó los colores al líder ultraderechista cuando reveló las cifras del "chiringuito político" –término usado por Reyero que posteriormente el propio Abascal admitió– que Esperanza Aguirre le regaló. Concretamente fueron 252.818 euros de presupuesto para la Fundación para el Mecenazgo y el Patrimonio Social en 2013, año en el que dicha organización no registró actividad alguna.

De ese montante, Abascal, director gerente de esta fundación con solo un trabajador más, se embolsaba 82.491,80 euros brutos al año. Ante la falta de actividad y desorbitadas cifras reveladas por Reyero, el líder de Vox solo pudo responder que trabajó "con la mejor voluntad, con el mejor hacer, toda la ilusión y con todo el esfuerzo" para cumplir con las expectativas de su sueldo.

El año pasado, admitió en Espejo Público que "precisamente, por haber estado dentro de ellas, sé lo innecesario de muchas instituciones". Con el tiempo, Abascal ha terminado por reconocer su contradicción al haber participado en estos "chiringuitos" que él y su partido siempre han criticado y abogado por exterminar.

