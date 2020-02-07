"'Los Pacientes' sacándole los colores a la extrema derecha", este mensaje no deja de leerse en redes sociales desde hace unos días, y es que la comparsa "Los Pacientes" está arrasando con su tema sobre la censura parental.

La comparsa "Los Pacientes" pegándole un "hostiazo" a la extrema derecha. ¡Grandes! pic.twitter.com/xYHwEqSnSc — Spanish Revolution (@spanishrevorg) February 5, 2020

La comparsa ha lanzado un tema que critica la censura parental, un veto en los colegios del que se está hablando mucho últimamente tras los esfuerzos de la ultraderecha de Vox por instaurarla.

Esta canción recuerda a otra titulada "¡Fuera de mi Andalucía!", que quedó tercera en los Carnavales de Cádiz de 2019 y se viralizó en redes un año después.

Amo con toda mi alma el Carnaval de Cádiz.

No sé quiénes son, pero seguro que ustedes sí.

Abrácenlos de mi parte, por favor. pic.twitter.com/ql82jgWjTE — Latanace (@Latanace) January 22, 2020

Estos son algunos extractos de la letra de "Los Pacientes" y que está arrasando desde hace días:

Que nunca acuda a charlas que contemplen más opciones. Le enseñarás la desgracia de aquella familia en que un hijo salió maricón. Que no le nombren placeres y afectos, que no le enseñen las partes del cuerpo, que ya está su tito Paco 'pa' cogerlo en brazos 'sentao' en el sillón. Que no le hablen de sexo, tu eres padre y ¡qué vergüenza! que te ponga en un aprieto. Cuando sea adolescente, en los burdeles se aprende eso, un método implacable que tu propio padre también te aplicó".