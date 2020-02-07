“¿Por qué Mozart no usaba el Si bemol?”: el increíble vídeo de Jaime Altozano
Un vídeo de 46 minutos (que debes ver hasta el final, no te arrepentirás). El músico y youtuber, Jaime Altozano, conocido por su genial tarea como divulgador musical en su canal, se pasa Youtube en un documental que no olvidarás facilmente, con la participación estelar de Luis Piedrahita.
El aficionado más despistado de la historia: "Confiamos en la vuelta"
La escena fue captada por las cámaras de Deportes Cuatro. “Confiamos en la vuelta”, aseguró un aficionado del Real Madrid que pensaba que su equipo tenía la vuelta ante la Real Sociedad.
Actrices españolas poniéndole cara a la mutilación genital femenina
Mundo Cooperante ha lanzado una campaña junto a reconocidas actrices que representan la terrible vivencia de mujeres que han sufrido la mutilación genital femenina, coincidiendo con el día internacional contra esta lacra. Más de 200 millones de mujeres y niñas viven hoy con las secuelas de esta práctica.
La curiosa amistad entre un coyote y un tejón
No es una película de Disney, es un vídeo real, grabado en un túnel bajo una autopista en los Montes Santa Cruz, en California (EEUU). Al parecer no es raro que coyotes y tejones cacen juntos, pero la curiosa escena se ha hecho viral en las redes.
Nancy Pelosi rompe el discurso de Trump después de que este no le diera la mano
La tensión se podía cortar en el discurso anual sobre el Estado de la Nación de EEUU. Era la primera vez que Nancy Pelosi y Donald Trump se veían las caras después de que la portavoz del Congreso aceptara abrir el ‘impeachment’ contra el presidente. Primero Trump no le dio la mano y después ella rompió su discurso ante las cámaras.
Un vídeo clásico de los hermanos Lumière de 1896, en 4K gracias a la inteligencia artificial
L’arrivée d'un train à La Ciotat forma parte de la historia de la cinematografía. Ahora ha sido escalado a 4K y 60 frames por segundo gracias a la inteligencia artificial. El resultado es espectacular, sobre todo comparado con el original.
