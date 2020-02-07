Diario Público
Machismo Dos imágenes juntas lo dicen todo: el 'manspreading' del rapero Drake a Rosalía

Por

Jordi Cruz, el expresentador de Art Attack, ha triunfado al hacer una comparación con una foto subida por el rapero Drake junto a la cantante Rosalía.

En la imagen subida por Drake, aparece Rosalía sentada entre dos hombres (uno de ellos el rapero) con las piernas muy juntas. En cambio, sus compañeros aparecen absolutamente despatarrados haciendo manspreading a la cantante catalana.

Cruz ha comparado esta fotografía con otra de una mujer sentada en el metro y que sirvió como imagen de la campaña en contra del manspreading en Madrid.

La publicación ha corrido como la pólvora y lleva más de 24.000 favoritos.

