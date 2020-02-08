Diario Público
El entrañable discurso de una anciana a favor de la libertad sexual

La senectud, en ocasiones, dicen que es sinónimo de un cierto conservadurismo. No es el caso de esta anciana andaluza cuyo discurso, improvisado y a pie de calle, está dando que hablar en las redes.

La abuela Lucía se muestra a favor de la libertad sexual de un modo, si se quiere, un tanto explícito: "Antes nos moríamos con uno nada más y ahora, cuando les apetece a ellas, fuera ese tío, que está podrido, otro, venga...". Un discurso valiente y abierto de miras que tiene a bien finiquitar con un contundente: "Y que haga cada uno lo que le salga de su chomino". Escuchen a Lucía:

El vídeo ya cuenta con miles de reproducciones. Por momentos, parece que Lucía se ha convertido en la abuelita que muchos quisieran tener. Se suceden las muestras de respeto y orgullo por su discurso.

