Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Girauta sale en defensa de Abascal y desprecia a una marcha feminista: "Igual que ETA, menuda piara"

Por

El expolítico Juan Carlos Girauta volvió a ser noticia tras sus calificativos en torno a una cadena feminista que se produjo este sábado en Madrid. El ex de Ciudadanos tildó de "piara" a las marchantes y las comparó con ETA.

"Igual que la ETA. Menuda piara. Si le pasa algo, estáis grabadas", publicó en su Twitter junto a un vídeo en el que oye como las manifestantes cantan "Madrid será la tumba de Abascal".

En las respuestas a su publicación, muchos no daban crédito de la comparación. Para Girauta, la defensa de la violencia machista es igual que una banda terrorista.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo