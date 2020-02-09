El expolítico Juan Carlos Girauta volvió a ser noticia tras sus calificativos en torno a una cadena feminista que se produjo este sábado en Madrid. El ex de Ciudadanos tildó de "piara" a las marchantes y las comparó con ETA.
"Igual que la ETA. Menuda piara. Si le pasa algo, estáis grabadas", publicó en su Twitter junto a un vídeo en el que oye como las manifestantes cantan "Madrid será la tumba de Abascal".
Igual que la ETA. Menuda piara. Si le pasa algo, estáis grabadas. https://t.co/66hSMKrHdd
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) February 8, 2020
En las respuestas a su publicación, muchos no daban crédito de la comparación. Para Girauta, la defensa de la violencia machista es igual que una banda terrorista.
— J.carlos.Hm (@rsemprecav) February 8, 2020
Sí, Igual que ETA. Girauta llamando asesinas a las víctimas.
— Karel Vohat (@karelcio) February 8, 2020
Las mujeres que no quieren ser asesinadas solo por ser mujer también son #LaETA
— ajoyagua ♻️????♻️ (@smerlapeke) February 9, 2020
Venga juanca que ya casi has reunido méritos para entrar en VOX. Un par de meses más soltando exabruptos y te abren las puertas.
— Harry Binelli (@OldRavelli) February 9, 2020
