La cuenta de Twitter Sos Abuelos, que difunde casos de adopción de animales que rondan la vejez, dio a conocer este sábado un caso que ha indignado a las redes sociales.

"Hola me llamo Max. En la família hay un bebé y yo ya estorbo. Tengo 11 años soy macho y estoy castrado. Soy muy bueno tranquilo y obediente", reza la publicación.

Dar en adopción a tu mascota por el hecho de haber tenido un hijo ha sentado muy mal a los usuarios, que han recordado el enorme vínculo que se genera entre los perros y los recién nacidos.

