Cada vez es más común encontrarse alquileres desorbitados que provocan autentica indignación en la sociedad.
Hace unos días, la cuenta de Twitter @elzulista publicaba un anuncio que no pasó desapercibido. Se trataba de una habitación en un balcón de Barcelona por 500 euros al mes.
Hoy os traemos zulo habitación balcón en barcelona! Disfruta de sentirte como un macetero haciendo lo fotosíntesis cada día! Nunca más te volverás a quedar dormido por las mañanas ni preguntarte qué tiempo hará pues te fundirás con los elementos ???????? por solo 500€ al mes! pic.twitter.com/rxwvbUZvjq
— elzulista (@elzulista) February 6, 2020
Parecía que nada podía superar el anuncio publicado en idealista.com, pero el pasado viernes la tuitera Kristy publicó una habitación que encontró en la página badi.com y que demuestra que siempre se puede ir un paso más allá.
“Cama en habitación compartida en piso con terraza por 350 euros al mes”, decía el anuncio.
En la fotografía adjunta se podían ver hasta cuatro camas en la misma habitación, algo que ha causado multitud de críticas en muy poco tiempo.
Mira carla eres una hija de puta pic.twitter.com/JD7yJtVmsp
— kristy (@KristyVicious) February 7, 2020
Finalmente la publicación ha sido retirada, pero las críticas han inundado la red.
Lo increíble es que exista peña que quiera NORMALIZAR está aberración
— janhol ???? (@janhol2masx) February 8, 2020
Si en la terraza pone un par de macetas así, aún puede colocar a unos cuantos "inquilinos" más pic.twitter.com/alneDE8YmF
— Peli de Tarde (@PeliDeTarde) February 8, 2020
Me han encerrado en sitios más grandes
— Aika Morisionadora 319 (@Aikaseduerme) February 8, 2020
