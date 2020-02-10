Diario Público
Twitter La última aberración inmobiliaria: 350 euros por compartir la misma habitación con tres personas

Cada vez es más común encontrarse alquileres desorbitados que provocan autentica indignación en la sociedad.

Hace unos días, la cuenta de Twitter @elzulista publicaba un anuncio que no pasó desapercibido. Se trataba de una habitación en un balcón de Barcelona por 500 euros al mes.

Parecía que nada podía superar el anuncio publicado en idealista.com, pero el pasado viernes la tuitera Kristy publicó una habitación que encontró en la página badi.com y que demuestra que siempre se puede ir un paso más allá.

“Cama en habitación compartida en piso con terraza por 350 euros al mes”, decía el anuncio.

En la fotografía adjunta se podían ver hasta cuatro camas en la misma habitación, algo que ha causado multitud de críticas en muy poco tiempo.

Finalmente la publicación ha sido retirada, pero las críticas han inundado la red.

