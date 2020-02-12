Diario Público
En la primera sesión de control al Gobierno que ha tenido lugar este miércoles, el grupo de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) ha interpelado al ministro de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación, Luis Planas, para abrir el debate sobre las condiciones de vida del sector agrario y la situación del sector frutícola.

Ha sido este momento el que el portavoz parlamentario de la formación, Gabriel Rufián, ha denunciado con una fotografía en Twitter, en la que se veía parte del hemiciclo vacío mientras el miembro de su partido, Francesc Xavier Eritja, interpelaba al ministro y este le contestaba.

En concreto, Rufián ha recordado en qué momentos sí que han estado presentes los parelamentarios, cuando se hablaba sobre Venezuela.

Tal y como se puede comprobar en el minuto 2:36:29 del vídeo de la sesión plenaria, que coincide con el fin de la primera intervención del ministro y cuando vuelve a subir a la tribuna Eritja, la bancada del PP se encuentra prácticamente vacía, al igual que la de Ciudadanos y los sillones azules que ocupan los miembros del Gobierno.

 

 

