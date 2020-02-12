Diario Público
Oskar Matute El ingenioso chascarrillo de un diputado de Bildu tras una nueva 'performance' de Suárez Illana digna de 'La Voz'

Una vez más un diputado de EH Bildu toma la palabra en el Congreso… y una vez más, Adolfo Suárez Illana vuelve a hacer su 'performance' al más puro estilo de 'La Voz' al darle la espalda desde su puesto en la Mesa del Congreso. El hijo del expresidente del Gobierno lleva haciéndolo desde el mismo Pleno de Investidura. El diputado Oskar Matute ya bromeó con esto en enero cuando comentó que estaba jugando “a ser jurado de La Voz”, por el gesto que en ese programa significa que a un miembro del jurado no le gusta una actuación.

Este martes volvió a suceder. Matute subió a la tribuna y Suárez Illana ya estaba otra vez girado.

El representante de Bildu comentó: “Vaya, una semana más y seguimos en las mismas. Cuando conozca el efecto Streisand será demasiado tarde, pero mientras eso no sucede sí le pediría a la presidencia que, si no es un gasto excesivo, habilite unos sillones giratorios, porque la espalda se le va a quedar maltrecha”.

Sus palabras generaron aplausos y pero también murmullos entre el resto de los diputados. Matute también respondió irónicamente a estos: “Yo hablaba de sillas giratorias, no de puertas giratorias, no sé por qué se han puesto así”.

