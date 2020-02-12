Una vez más un diputado de EH Bildu toma la palabra en el Congreso… y una vez más, Adolfo Suárez Illana vuelve a hacer su 'performance' al más puro estilo de 'La Voz' al darle la espalda desde su puesto en la Mesa del Congreso. El hijo del expresidente del Gobierno lleva haciéndolo desde el mismo Pleno de Investidura. El diputado Oskar Matute ya bromeó con esto en enero cuando comentó que estaba jugando “a ser jurado de La Voz”, por el gesto que en ese programa significa que a un miembro del jurado no le gusta una actuación.
Este martes volvió a suceder. Matute subió a la tribuna y Suárez Illana ya estaba otra vez girado.
???? @OskarMatute lo ha vuelto a hacer ????
???? Pide habilitar sillones giratorios en el Congreso para que la espalda de Suárez Illana no quede maltrecha... ????♂
Y las derechas lo confunden con las puertas giratorias ???????? pic.twitter.com/zCGnQdj9b7
— EH Bildu Congreso - Senado (@EHBilduCongreso) February 11, 2020
El representante de Bildu comentó: “Vaya, una semana más y seguimos en las mismas. Cuando conozca el efecto Streisand será demasiado tarde, pero mientras eso no sucede sí le pediría a la presidencia que, si no es un gasto excesivo, habilite unos sillones giratorios, porque la espalda se le va a quedar maltrecha”.
Sus palabras generaron aplausos y pero también murmullos entre el resto de los diputados. Matute también respondió irónicamente a estos: “Yo hablaba de sillas giratorias, no de puertas giratorias, no sé por qué se han puesto así”.
Me parece vergonzoso que esté el congreso medio vacío, no hay obligatoriedad de asistencia?
— Lord Camel (@camelorr) February 11, 2020
Se va a pegar toda la legislatura girandose cada vez que hable @ehbildu ??? ????????
— maria ????⚽ (@salesgirlmeri) February 11, 2020
@OskarMatute como siga así Suárez Illana, a mitad de legislatura le vas a tener que recomendar un buen fisioterapeuta.
— Mochuelo Negro???? (@MochueloNegro) February 11, 2020
Bravo
— Edurneta Zubi (@EdurnetaZubi) February 11, 2020
Txapeldun @OskarMatute. ????????????????????????????????????
— Jobeir ???????? (@Joxebeir) February 11, 2020
— Josu Bilbao (@josubilbok) February 11, 2020
Está medio vacío...ni siquiera van ya ...que vergüenza...
— Nucelar (@Nucelar4) February 11, 2020
